Corey Taylor Drops Two New Songs, Announces ‘CMFT’ Album

Slipknot and Stone Sour singer Corey Taylor has been hyping the release of his first-ever solo album CMFT over the last few months and now the big day is finally here — Taylor has just dropped two singles, "CMFT Must Be Stopped," paired with a wrestling-themed music video, and "Black Eyes Blue."

"CMFT Must Be Stopped" features a variety of guests, from rappers Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie providing lines for the song to Lars Ulrich, Marilyn Manson, Rob Halford, Chris Jericho and more making cameos in the video. Watch it below.

For Taylor, this album really has been a lifetime in the making as some of the ideas date back to his days in high school when he was 15 or 16 years old. He had also previously told the Knotfest.com podcast "Mosh Talks With Beez" that he and his solo band spent just over two weeks tracking 25 songs in total — 13 standard tracks as well as acoustic versions of songs and cover selections.

"It's everything that I wanted it to be," the singer gushed, noting, "There's some Slade in there; there's some Johnny Cash, there's some Alice in Chains. … Actually, two years ago, I started teaching myself piano just so I could record this song that I wrote for my wife. And I was able to play it and record it. And it's really good — it's probably one of the best things I've ever written."

Taylor's solo album was recorded with producer Jay Ruston (Stone Sour, Anthrax, Steel Panther, Avatar) in Kevin Churko's The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas.

CMFT will be out everywhere Oct. 2 on Roadrunner Records, see the artwork and track listing below. Pre-order the album here, and check out the exclusive vinyl edition and new merch bundles on his website.

Corey Taylor, "CMFT Must Be Stopped" Music Video (Feat. Tech N9ne + Kid Bookie)

Corey Taylor, "Black Eyes Blue"

Corey Taylor - CMFT Artwork + Track List

Roadrunner Records

1. "HWY 666"

2. "Black Eyes Blue"

3. "Samantha’s Gone"

4. "Meine Lux"

5. "Halfway Down"

6. "Silverfish"

7. "Kansas"

8. "Culture Head"

9. "Everybody Dies On My Birthday"

10. "The Maria Fire"

11. "Home"

12. "CMFT Must Be Stopped" (feat. Tech N9ne & Kid Bookie)

12. "European Tour Bus Bathroom Song"