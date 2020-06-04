Fans of Corey Taylor recently found out that the Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman has his first solo album in the can. Now, we've learned that the effort's material will reach back to Taylor's high school days.

Well, at least one song will.

That's what the musician revealed during an interview with Sirius XM's Trunk Nation on Wednesday (June 3). While the upcoming Corey Taylor album will contain plenty of recent compositions, as the singer made clear, the opening number indeed has its genesis in his schooldays.

"A lot of this stuff is as new as I've written it in the last year or so," Taylor said. "And some of the stuff is as old as… I mean, the first song on the album is a song that I've been working on since I was in high school."

Why the long wait for this particular song to see the light of day? In answer to this, the rocker belied a bit of a bashful attitude when it comes to sharing his solo material. It's a sentiment not often exposed in the work Taylor completes in tandem with the musicians among his main acts.

"Maybe it was one of those things where it took years of working and honing my craft to have, I guess, the confidence to be able to complete that song," he explained in the portion of the interview transcribed by Blabbermouth. "This is a long, long time of waiting and piecing it together."

Last month, Taylor said his solo tunes "didn't really fit with either band." In a separate development from May, Taylor revealed his participation in a documentary about '80s sci-fi movies. Earlier this spring, the singer's Slipknot bandmate Clown explained why the group won't take off their masks.