Slipknot and Stone Sour singer Corey Taylor will lend his film knowledge to an upcoming documentary about science fiction movies from the 1980s. It's called In Search of Tomorrow, and it's currently in the works from the filmmakers behind Taylor's 2019 exploration of '80s horror flicks, In Search of Darkness.

Being billed as the "definitive retrospective" of the decade's many sci-fi films, In Search of Tomorrow will also feature contributions from experts on the genre as well as actors, directors and special effects gurus. The documentary is currently crowdfunding capital for production via a Kickstarter campaign.

Watch the official trailer down toward the bottom of this post.

"Stoked about the 'In Search of Tomorrow' 80s Sci-Fi documentary project I'll be a part of," Taylor on Wednesday (May 13) told Twitter of the film "from the makers of the 'In Search of Darkness' 80s horror doc. Four-plus hours of clips, interviews, and more. Watch the trailer and find out how to back the project."

According to the documentary team, In Search of Tomorrow "will take viewers on a year-by-year deep dive into the many awe-inspiring worlds of '80s Sci-Fi movies, breaking down the most iconic and eccentric films you know and love … and examining the science, technology, and artistry behind the fiction."

As of yet, the doc doesn't have a hard release date, but the filmmakers hope to have it ready by summer 2021. Taylor's known to be a movie buff, and last year the musician revealed that he wrote an original screenplay for a horror film. However, it's currently unclear when that movie will start production.

Interested viewers can get in on the In Search of Tomorrow Kickstarter here.

As for Slipknot's plans, public health concerns regarding the coronavirus have curbed the band's concerts for the summer. Earlier this week, the group canceled all of its imminent touring commitments. In response to the health crisis, Taylor earlier auctioned off 13 signed guitars for COVID-19 relief.

In Search of Tomorrow Trailer