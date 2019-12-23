Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Has Written a Horror Movie

Slipknot frontman and horror aficionado Corey Taylor has written a script for a fright film. It’s just one of many projects Taylor has been working on, including his fifth book and debut solo album.

Taylor spent the entirety of October releasing portions of his In Search of Darkness '80s horror retrospective, but the musician’s scary movie fandom has now gone deeper than just praising the classics. Taylor’s horror screenplay is officially finished, as confirmed to multiple sources.

“Man, I’ve got a lot of shit I want to do,” Corey tells Rolling Stone about his hopes for 2020. “I’m actually working on a movie right now. I finished a script and I’m aggressively looking for investors and producers. I’ve got all this stuff that I still want to get out of my system.”

Taylor revealed the film’s genre during an interview with Kerrang! “I wrote a script for a horror movie that I’m really stoked about. And I just broke the skin on book five, so I’m working on that as well. I’ve got a lot of things going on, but I’m also making sure there’s plenty of time for my family, my marriage and home. God knows, you never know how much time you’re gonna get there.”

Corey Taylor appeared as a supporting character in the 2014 horror flick Fear Clinic, which starred A Nightmare on Elm Street legend Robert Englund. He also made a cameo in Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens and appeared in Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan’s 2016 film, Officer Downe.

As for the Slipknot / Stone Sour frontman’s next book, it will likely include a portion on Taylor’s addiction to social media. “Instagram, Twitter… it took me a while to get out of it,” Corey told Let There Be Talk. “For about three months solid, that’s all I did, ignoring my fucking duties and shit. The only time I would really fucking get away from it was when I was with my kids.”