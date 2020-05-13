Slipknot Cancel All Summer 2020 Tour Plans

Slipknot are calling it for summer 2020 where touring is concerned. The band issued a new statement announcing that all of their dates scheduled for this summer will not be happening. However, for those who were planning on taking part in the inaugural Knotfest at Sea, postponement information will soon be coming.

The band's full statement, as revealed on social media, reads as follows:

Unfortunately Slipknot's summer 2020 touring, including the North American Knotfest Roadshow, Knotfest U.K. and Knotfest at Sea, will not be happening. The band looks forward to performing for its fans again, and will do so when everyone's safety can be assured. All ticket holders will be emailed directly with refund options. Knotfest at Sea purchasers will be contacted with postponement information.

Just last month, frontman Corey Taylor shared his thoughts on how he figured that concerts would return after the Covid-19 pandemic lifts. During the chat, he expressed, "No matter what, we are going to finish the tour cycle. We are just trying to make the best of the situation."

Slipknot expect to eventually return to the concert stage, and when they do, you can keep up with their touring plans at this location.