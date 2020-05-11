Corey Taylor Guitar Auction Raised $150K for Covid-19 Efforts

The rock and metal community continue to chip in to help out during the Covid-19 crisis, with Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor recently assisting by raising $150,000 for the Direct Relief organization.

Taylor took part in an eBay for Charity guitar auction and after two weeks with nearly 800 bids, the musician raised $75,000, which was then matched by eBay for Charity, bringing the total to $150,000 going to help out Direct Relief's efforts during the global pandemic.

Taylor had handpicked and signed 13 guitars from his personal collection for the auction, with all 13 of the instruments eventually being sold over the bidding period. Included among the lot were various electric and acoustic guitars from manufacturers such as Fender, Gibson and more. Also included was one Ibanez electric bass.

It should be noted that as part of eBay's response to the Covid-19 emergency, the online global commerce site is matching dollar for dollar (up to $1 million) through May 31 whenever auctions go to support the Direct Relief organization. Direct Relief personally spoke with Taylor about getting involved. You can learn more about Direct Relief's effort's here.