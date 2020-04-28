Corey Taylor has announced a series of charitable eBay auctions for 13 of his guitars, all bearing the Slipknot and Stone Sour vocalist's signature, to help benefit disaster relief in the face of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. The funds raised will go to support the non-profit organization Direct Relief.

The auctions began Monday (April 28) and will remain live on eBay through May 7. All of the guitars come from Taylor's personal collection. Included among the lot are various electric and acoustic guitars from manufacturers such as Fender, Gibson and more. Also included is one Ibanez electric bass.

But that's not all. One of the more rare guitars featured in the auctions is a Dave Grohl signature model, a gold metallic Gibson Memphis Dave Grohl DG-335. It's number 237 of only 400 of the rare axes.

"I'm raising funds to benefit @directrelief's COVID-19 efforts by auctioning off 13 guitars I've used and signed," Taylor announced on Instagram. "Each guitar comes with a case and certificate of authenticity."

The Slipknot and Stone Sour singer added that Direct Relief is a "non-profit doing important work by delivering personal protective equipment and other essential items to healthcare workers fighting COVID-19."

On the charity's website, Direct Relief outlines its COVID-19 efforts as ensuring that the "courage of health workers on the front lines is honored with meaningful support, and the people most at risk in this pandemic are cared for — regardless of politics, religion, or ability to pay."

Check out all of the signed Corey Taylor guitars on eBay.