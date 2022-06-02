New Slipknot Music Coming ‘Very F–king Soon,’ Says Corey Taylor

A new Slipknot album is most certainly on its way and at the band's show yesterday (June 1) in Cincinnati, Ohio, Corey Taylor reassured the crowd of this notion and promised that new music is coming "very fucking soon."

This is all a good omen for fans who have endured lengthy waits between new records over the last nearly 15 years — six years between 2008's All Hope Is Gone and 2014's .5: The Gray Chapter and five year gap between the latter release and Slipknot's most recent effort, 2019's We Are Not Your Kind.

Not much is known about the successor to that album that yielded new fan-favorites, such as "Unsainted," "Solway Firth," "Nero Forte" and others, but onstage in Ohio Taylor confirms that Slipknot's latest single, "The Chapeltown Record" will indeed be a part of the forthcoming album. This was not the case with "All Out Life," the track that preceded the release of We Are Not Your Kind and did not appear on the standard track listing.

The fan-filmed video below reveals as much and it's where the frontman declared, "Now, we don't have an exact date on [the new album's release] but I'm here to tell you, you're not going to be waiting very, very fucking long. God damnit, I promise you, you will have new fucking Slipknot music very fucking soon."

At the same show, which is part of the second North American leg of Slipknot's Knotfest Roadshow tour, Taylor had to halt the performance and direct EMTs toward a struggling fan before continuing on.

While the members of Slipknot have been mostly tight-lipped about the We Are Not Your Kind followup, we do know a little bit about it. Drummer Jay Weinberg said in March that the group "turned up the dials on experimentation" and suggested that one track is "the heaviest blues song on earth." Even earlier this year, Taylor suggested the album sounds "like a heavier version" of Slipknot's classic 2004 record, Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses).

