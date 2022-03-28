Slipknot fans are anxiously awaiting their upcoming album, which is in its final mixing stages and will be out sometime later this year. Drummer Jay Weinberg discussed the record, which he describes as experimental and features "the heaviest blues song on Earth," in an interview with Wisconsin's Razor 94.7 radio station.

The 'Knot dropped their latest single "The Chapeltown Rag" in the fall. Earlier this year, frontman Corey Taylor said the new album is like a heavier version of their 2004 album Vol. 3: The Subliminal Verses. Their 2019 effort We Are Not Your Kind definitely saw the band try out some new songs, but Weinberg stated that this next one takes that sonic exploration to another level.

"I would say we kind of turned up the dials on experimentation. And there's some new things happening that are really exciting, really interesting — stuff that maybe I wouldn't have even expected us to pull out of our hat. We've got a song that's like... the heaviest blues song on earth, and stuff like that that's super exciting to hear what the guys are doing," the drummer said during the interview.

Despite the increased experimentation, Weinberg assured that the record is still very much Slipknot, and that "The Chapeltown Rag" is a good example of how they created something new while maintaining their classic identity. However, if people aren't fans of the new directions they take in the material, they really don't care.

"Like on our last record, 'Spiders' was a great example of a song that is totally out of no playbook of Slipknot's, but we make it Slipknot," he explained. "I think now that we're kind of in this final stage of mixing this album, I think I'm confident in saying that we just kind of turned up the dials on all that experimentation. And there's some really, really new stuff that's super exciting. And I hope it makes its way onto the stage soon. It's gonna be exciting to share."

Check out the full conversation below.

Slipknot's Knotfest Roadshow, which currently features support from In This Moment and Wage War, continues tomorrow night (March 29) in Birmingham, Ala. See the rest of the scheduled dates here.

