Slipknot Stop Performance to Direct EMTs to Struggling Fan in Crowd

Slipknot played a concert last night (June 1) in Ohio, and during the show, the band stopped their performance so that Corey Taylor could direct EMTs to a fan in the crowd who appeared to be struggling and in need of medical attention.

The concert took place at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati as part of their Knotfest Roadshow tour with Cypress Hill and Ho99o9. Fan-filmed footage shows that Slipknot were in the midst of playing the second verse of the We Are Not Your Kind song "Unsainted" when Jim Root nudged Taylor and pointed toward the audience.

"Hold on. Hold on guys, hold on," the vocalist said to the band and pointed in the direction of the fan. "Guys we got something going on right there. Can we get EMTs in there? Everybody back up, give some room. Give some room, make sure they can get in."

Taylor praised his bandmates for being the ones to notice the incident and bring it to his attention, and the crowd cheered for them in response. Once the singer confirmed that the fan had been safely escorted out of the crowd, he said, "I just want to make sure they get somewhere where they can get looked at, guys, I promise," and he thanked the audience for cooperating and being patient.

See footage of the occurrence below. It's unclear what the fan was struggling with in particular, but we send them our best wishes and hope they're doing alright.

This is the second time in 2022 that Taylor and the rest of Slipknot have paused a show to bring attention to someone who was in need of medical help in the audience. Back in April, Taylor cut the band off while they were playing a concert in Winnipeg to direct medical personnel to a fan who was on the ground in the pit.

The tragic events at the 2021 Astroworld Festival really brought the potential dangers of massive concert crowds to light. Taylor spoke about the matter at the 2021 Welcome to Rockville festival, which took place a few days later in Daytona, Florida.

“This is supposed to be a place of celebration, of love and about looking out for one another,” the frontman said to the crowd. “And everybody that’s ever been in a fucking mosh pit knows, if somebody goes down, you get them right the fuck back up. So I want you all to hold on to the memory of those eight souls that we lost.

“But I also want you to remember this. No matter what show you go to, if you’ve got eyes, you keep them open, you keep them focused and you look out for one another.”

