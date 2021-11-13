Corey Taylor Pays Tribute to Astroworld Victims During Performance

Slipknot's vocalist Corey Taylor recently addressed the Astroworld tragedy during a concert. You can watch the fan-recorded video below.

Last weekend (Nov. 5) eight people were killed and hundreds were injured at Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival in Houston, Texas, according to Vulture. A ninth victim died on Nov. 10. About 50,000 people were attending the show.

Concertgoers ran towards the stage at around 9:30 p.m. during Scott's set, leading to 25 people being hospitalized and eight confirmed dead during what people are calling a massive "crowd-crush." Taylor spoke to the crowd of Slipknot's Nov. 11 set during the Welcome To Rockville festival in Florida and stressed the importance of looking out for each other at shows.

“I’m not going to bring everything down but I feel like it needs to be said. One of the wonderful things about this genre, about this audience, about this family is that we look out for one another.

“This is supposed to be a place of celebration, of love and about looking out for one another,” he continued. “And everybody that’s ever been in a fucking mosh pit knows, if somebody goes down, you get them right the fuck back up. So I want you all to hold on to the memory of those eight souls that we lost.

“But I also want you to remember this. No matter what show you go to, if you’ve got eyes, you keep them open, you keep them focused and you look out for one another.”

Travis Scott has asked the families of those impacted to reach out via email. He has also offered to pay the funeral costs of the victims and partnered with a counseling app called BetterHelp to provide online therapy for those who need it.

The head of Houston Police claimed to have "expressed concerns" to Scott ahead of the tragedy. He also claimed that the organizers of Astroworld "weren't prepared" for the huge crowds.

Lawsuits against Scott and promoters Live Nation continue to grow.

