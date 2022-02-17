Slipknot on Thursday (Feb. 17) shared a performance-based video for their latest single, last November's thumping metal anthem "The Chapeltown Rag."

The new clip uses recent live footage of the band's always exuberant concerts to underscore the sonic brutality of the signature Slipknot track.

And it's just the latest vivid chapter in Slipknot's videography, a growing body of work often overseen by Slipknot percussion Shawn "clown" Crahan.

Watch the new video near the bottom of this post.

Fans had many different reactions to "Chapeltown Rag" when it first emerged last fall, seemingly as a standalone single, though indications suggest it will end up on Slipknot's next album. Listeners also had questions about the meaning of the song's lyrics.

And that new Slipknot album is on the way shortly. It's the follow-up to 2019's We Are Not Your Kind. Corey Taylor, Slipknot's lead vocalist and the founder of Stone Sour, will also release a second solo LP soon.

Meanwhile, the singer's looking to Slipknot's coming Knotfest tours with In This Moment, Jinjer, Cypress Hill and Ho99o9 on different dates.

Taylor said, "Even with everything going on in the world right now, we're still extremely excited to come back out in the states, with two different, exciting packages."

He added, "Whether it's In This Moment and Jinjer, or Cypress and Ho99o9, we pride ourselves in bringing our fans the epicenter of our music and art. Come celebrate with us, and try to stay as safe as we will be."

See all the tour dates under the video.

Slipknot, "The Chapeltown Rag" Music Video

Slipknot, In This Moment + Jinjer Spring 2022 North American Tour Dates

March 16 – Fargo, N.D. @ Fargodome

March 18 – Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center

March 19 – Wichita, Kan. @ Intrust Bank Arena

March 22 – Memphis, Tenn. @ FedExForum

March 23 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

March 25 – N. Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

March 26 – Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Grand Theatre

March 29 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena

March 30 – N. Charleston, S.C. @ Coliseum

April 1 – Greensboro, N.C. @ Coliseum

April 2 – Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena

April 4 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket FieldHouse

April 6 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center

April 7 – Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center

April 9 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

April 11 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre

April 12 – Regina, Saskatchewan @ Brandt Centre

April 14 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Centre

April 15 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

April 17 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena

Slipknot, Cypress Hill + Ho99o9 Spring 2022 North American Tour Dates

May 18 – University Park, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center

May 20 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

May 21 – Providence, R.I. @ Dunkin' Donuts Center

May 22 – Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena

May 24 – Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena

May 26 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

May 28 – Québec, Quebec @ Videotron Centre

May 29 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre

May 30 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

June 1 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center

June 2 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

June 4 – East Troy, Wis. @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

June 5 – Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center

June 7 – Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura Amphitheater

June 9 – Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Broadmoor Arena

June 11 – Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center

June 13 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

June 14 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Amp.

June 17 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Garden Arena

June 18 – Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island CU Amp.

Knotfest Roadshow 2022 Knotfest loading...