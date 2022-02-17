Slipknot Tear Through ‘The Chapeltown Rag’ in New Music Video
Slipknot on Thursday (Feb. 17) shared a performance-based video for their latest single, last November's thumping metal anthem "The Chapeltown Rag."
The new clip uses recent live footage of the band's always exuberant concerts to underscore the sonic brutality of the signature Slipknot track.
And it's just the latest vivid chapter in Slipknot's videography, a growing body of work often overseen by Slipknot percussion Shawn "clown" Crahan.
Watch the new video near the bottom of this post.
Fans had many different reactions to "Chapeltown Rag" when it first emerged last fall, seemingly as a standalone single, though indications suggest it will end up on Slipknot's next album. Listeners also had questions about the meaning of the song's lyrics.
And that new Slipknot album is on the way shortly. It's the follow-up to 2019's We Are Not Your Kind. Corey Taylor, Slipknot's lead vocalist and the founder of Stone Sour, will also release a second solo LP soon.
Meanwhile, the singer's looking to Slipknot's coming Knotfest tours with In This Moment, Jinjer, Cypress Hill and Ho99o9 on different dates.
Taylor said, "Even with everything going on in the world right now, we're still extremely excited to come back out in the states, with two different, exciting packages."
He added, "Whether it's In This Moment and Jinjer, or Cypress and Ho99o9, we pride ourselves in bringing our fans the epicenter of our music and art. Come celebrate with us, and try to stay as safe as we will be."
See all the tour dates under the video.
Slipknot, "The Chapeltown Rag" Music Video
Slipknot, In This Moment + Jinjer Spring 2022 North American Tour Dates
March 16 – Fargo, N.D. @ Fargodome
March 18 – Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center
March 19 – Wichita, Kan. @ Intrust Bank Arena
March 22 – Memphis, Tenn. @ FedExForum
March 23 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
March 25 – N. Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena
March 26 – Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Grand Theatre
March 29 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena
March 30 – N. Charleston, S.C. @ Coliseum
April 1 – Greensboro, N.C. @ Coliseum
April 2 – Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena
April 4 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket FieldHouse
April 6 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center
April 7 – Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center
April 9 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center
April 11 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre
April 12 – Regina, Saskatchewan @ Brandt Centre
April 14 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Centre
April 15 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
April 17 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena
Slipknot, Cypress Hill + Ho99o9 Spring 2022 North American Tour Dates
May 18 – University Park, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center
May 20 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center
May 21 – Providence, R.I. @ Dunkin' Donuts Center
May 22 – Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena
May 24 – Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena
May 26 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
May 28 – Québec, Quebec @ Videotron Centre
May 29 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre
May 30 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
June 1 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center
June 2 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
June 4 – East Troy, Wis. @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
June 5 – Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center
June 7 – Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura Amphitheater
June 9 – Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Broadmoor Arena
June 11 – Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center
June 13 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
June 14 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Amp.
June 17 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Garden Arena
June 18 – Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island CU Amp.