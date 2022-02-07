Slipknot’s Corey Taylor to Release Covers and Acoustic Album Soon

Slipknot and Stone Sour singer Corey Taylor says he's putting out an album of covers and unplugged songs at the end of February. Taylor revealed the tight timeline on Sirius XM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" last week and said we'd be hearing music from it soon. The first single will be out this Friday (Feb. 7!)

As reported by Blabbermouth, Taylor will release the record as the CMFT B-Sides. CMFT standing for "Corey Mother Fucking Taylor," Taylor's solo project that released an LP in October of 2020. " "The first single will actually be February 11th, and people will be able to download that. It's our cover of 'On the Dark Side' by John Cafferty and The Beaver Brown Band, which is one of the best rock tunes ever. It's one of our favorites to play live… The 'CMFT' B-sides will come out February 25th. It'll be available everywhere. We're really stoked on that too," Taylor explains.

Taylor is just getting his "land legs" back, as he just performed on the rock n' roll themed cruise ShipRocked at the end of January. You can see CMFT play the "On The Dark Side" cover live at the end of this article. And it was on that cruise that Taylor blasted another volley into the Machine Gun Kelly beeferino (directly below.)

Corey Taylor Calls Out MGK at ShipRocked

Taylor tells Trunk Nation there will be a smattering of CMFT shows this year. "We're doing little stuff here and there... It's looking like we're gonna do a handful of shows in the U.K. in October, kind of threaded around the Slipknot schedule. So we're just gonna do it here and there while we kind of gear up [for the next record]."

Taylor says the new record, what he's calling CMFT 2, is ready to go. "Plus we're constantly writing new stuff. So we're gonna be in a great position, next year probably, to go in and record CMFT 2 and just be ready to kind of do that. But that's obviously after Slipknot has kind of done its thing," says the singer.

The vocalist shared last week that Slipknot are almost ready to unleash the new Slipknot album, that he says will be "like a heavier version of Vol. 3."

CMFT Covers "On The Dark Side" on the ShipRocked Cruise Jan. 22, 2022