The Corey Taylor Versus Machine Gun Kelly Feud Continues

The Corey Taylor vs. Machine Gun Kelly feud is apparently still alive and well. This time, it's Taylor's turn to air his grievances on the Tickets to My Downfall singer, revisiting the beef in a recent Q&A session at this year's ShipRocked. You can watch the fan-recorded video below.

“For those of you that don’t know, MGK doesn’t like me very much," Taylor begins. "And let me follow that up by saying I don’t care. I won’t fill you in on the whole fucking story because you can go online and look it all up. However, I will say this: he maintains that I started it. The truth is he started it...

“You don’t get to walk into a genre with the history, with the work… The fact that this genre really doesn’t get the fucking respect that it deserves," Taylor continues. "You don’t get to walk in as some weird substitute teacher and pretend that you can tell us what to wear – boots, shoes, house fucking shoes, slippers. Why don’t you suck every inch of my dick? You don’t get to do that. And these are bands that maybe I don’t even fucking know, but guess what? I fucking respect them because they get on fucking stage and they fucking give every fucking thing they’ve got.”

If you're somehow not clued in on the rivalry, the fallout began between the two last September at Chicago's Riot Fest. MGK said onstage, “You wanna know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old wearing a fucking weird mask on a fucking stage, talking shit.”

The comment appeared to be in response to something Taylor said during an interview. Supposedly alluding to MGK, Taylor said, “I hate all new rock for the most part, I [hate] the artists who failed in one genre and decided to go rock and I think he knows who he is.”

Then feud then moved to Twitter. Kelly said that Taylor recorded a verse for Tickets to My Downfall that he didn't end up using. He claimed the Slipknot frontman was "bitter" over the situation. But then Taylor revealed, through a series of screenshotted conversations with Travis Barker, that he ultimately declined to appear on the album, believing he wasn't the right fit for the job.

If you want a full timeline of the events, go here.

Corey Taylor Calls Out MGK at ShipRocked