Machine Gun Kelly Throws Shade at Slipknot Onstage

Slipknot and MGK both performed at Riot Fest over the weekend, headlining the fourth and final day of the annual Chicago gathering. MGK took the opportunity to throw shade at Slipknot from the stage, saying he was glad to not be a 50-year-old wearing a mask.

Before going into his Tickets to My Downfall track “Jawbreaker,” MGK shot his shot at Slipknot. “Hey, you wanna know what I’m really happy that I’m not doing? Being 50 years old wearing a fucking weird mask on a fucking stage. Talkin' shit. So anyway, what’s everyone’s favorite candy? Reese’s Pieces?”

Machine Gun Kelly’s diss may be connected to an interview Corey Taylor did earlier this year, where he took a shot at MGK without mentioning his name. “The [young artists] that really frustrate me are the ones that they take something that's been around forever and then just basically rework it and call it new — even though it's completely derivative,” Taylor told Cutter’s Rockcast. "You know the band they're ripping off — they're not even trying to rip off a bunch of bands; they're ripping off one band. But the younger generation picks them up and says, 'This is our blah blah blah,' because they're tired of old people telling them that the music that came before them was better. And I don't know who's right, but I know both are wrong, because we should be encouraging everything."

Taylor continued, "I'm just as bad. I'm the worst old fogey dude shaking his cane ever. And I hate everything. I hate all new rock for the most part. I [hate] the artists who failed in one genre and decided to go rock — and I think he knows who he is. But that's another story.”

MGK is currently touring the U.S. on his Tickets to My Downfall tour. Slipknot will begin their U.S. tour with Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 and Code Orange later this month.