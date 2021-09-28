Here’s a Summary of the Corey Taylor vs. Machine Gun Kelly Feud

If you're a rock or metal fan, chances are you've heard at least something about the feud that's been going on between Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Machine Gun Kelly recently. In case you need a concise explanation of what the heck is going on, we've got you covered.

While it may appear that Kelly started the drama unprovoked earlier this month when he dissed Slipknot during his set at Riot Fest, the saga actually publicly started in February of this year with an interview that Taylor did. The 'Knot frontman insulted Kelly's change in musical direction from rap to rock without directly saying his name, but he certainly didn't hide his sentiments about it.

As the musicians started going back and forth at each other on social media, it was revealed that the quarrel actually began back when Taylor recorded a verse for MGK's 2020 album Tickets to My Downfall, which ultimately didn't make it on the album.

Keep reading to see the timeline of how the story has unfolded.

Here's a Timeline of the Machine Gun Kelly vs. Corey Taylor Feud Here's how it started and how it's going.