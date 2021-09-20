The Corey Taylor-Machine Gun Kelly saga continues — the Slipknot frontman has now fired back at MGK on Twitter with a couple of screenshots of an email exchange.

Earlier today (Sept. 20), the news went viral that MGK recently dissed Slipknot while onstage, saying that he was happy to not be a 50-year-old wearing a mask. A few hours later, Kelly followed up with his comments in a tweet, saying that Taylor did a verse for his album Tickets to My Downfall and "it was fucking terrible," so he didn't use it. He then called Taylor bitter.

Taylor has just responded in a tweet of his own.

"I don't like people airing private shit like a child. So this is all I’ll say: I didn’t do the track because I don’t like when people try to ‘write’ for me. I said no to them. So without further ado.... #receipts. This is all I'm going to say about it," the 'Knot vocalist wrote.

The "receipts" he provided were two screenshots of emails. The first was a message that he received from Blink-182's Travis Barker, who worked on Tickets to My Downfall with Kelly. Barker claimed that he and Kelly loved what Taylor apparently sent them, and pasted a couple of notes from MGK underneath.

According to the email, MGK said that he loved Taylor's vocal parts — more specifically, that "he fucking killed it" and that he's "stoked" and "honored" that he was going to be featured on the track. He then mentioned that he added a bridge and a second half to Taylor's verse, in hopes that Taylor would also record that in the vocal style that he used on Slipknot's "Psychosocial."

The second image was Taylor's reply to Barker's email, in which he said, "So I listened to the ideas and to be honest, I don't think I'm the right guy for the track. Nothing personal, I just think if this is what MGK is looking for, someone else is the guy to do it. It's all good and I'm stoked for him — I hope you guys find the right fit for it. Hope you understand and I wish you guys the best with it. If I can help in any way, let me know."

See Taylor's tweet with the screenshots below.