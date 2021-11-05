Fans React to New Slipknot Song ‘The Chapeltown Rag’

New music from Slipknot is finally here.

In early October, frontman Corey Taylor said that the band was "finishing up some music... (and) don't be surprised if in the next month or so you hear something new."

Slipknot has been touring on the Knotfest Roadshow, which wraps today (Nov. 5) with a stadium show in LA.

The last recorded music we got from Slipknot was We Are Not Your Kind, Slipknot's third album in a row to hit No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Band members have been dropping hints about when we'd hear new stuff. In June, percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan suggested a new Slipknot album would emerge this year. Guitarist Jim Root previously said the band actually had a couple of unreleased albums on deck.

Now, after teasing bits and pieces of new music on the cryptic website The Chapeltown Rag (where you could also purchase some Slipknot NFT artwork) the band has shared a brand new single of the same name.

