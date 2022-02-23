The lineup for Aftershock Festival 2022 has just been announced, with Foo Fighters, My Chemical Romance, Slipknot and KISS appearing as the top-billed headliners across the four days of the rock and metal fest to take place in in Sacramento, Calif., this fall.

Additional headliners include Rob Zombie, Judas Priest, Papa Roach and Shinedown. Evanescence, Lamb of God, Bring Me the Horizon and A Day to Remember are also on the docket, not to mention well over 60 other rockin' bands booked to play the event.

See the full lineup near the bottom of this post.

Papa Roach vocalist Jacoby Shaddix touted in a press release ahead of the fest, "I am over-the-moon stoked to be one of the headliners of Aftershock this year. Honestly, this is like a dream come true. We have worked our whole career for moments like this."

Rob Zombie offered, "Aftershock is one of our favorite festivals. Always an amazing weekend. We are ready to take it to the next level this year."

Amy Lee of Evanescence added, "We are so stoked to play at Aftershock in Sacramento this fall! MCR, Foo Fighters, KISS, Slipknot, there’s so much to look forward to! We absolutely cannot wait."

Aftershock Festival 2022, the 10th edition of the annual event to take place since 2012, will occur at Sacramento's Discovery Park from Oct. 6–9. Get ticket information and more details about the fest here.

Aftershock Festival 2022 Lineup

