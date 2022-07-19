The moment you've all been waiting for is finally here — Slipknot have dropped a brand new track called "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)" and have announced their upcoming seventh studio album The End, So Far.

"The Dying Song (Time to Sing)" starts off like no Slipknot song has ever started before. Corey Taylor sings a couple of lines in a cappella before chanting "Die" over and over, and then the band bursts into gut-punching brutality in typical Slipknot fashion. The song's accompanying video features a kaleidoscope-type of visual perspective, as if the band were performing inside of a fun house.

"New music, new art and new beginnings. Get ready for the end," clown said in a press release.

A little over a year ago, clown referred to this new album as "God's music" and "the center of the beast" for him. Furthermore, he confirmed that it would be their last with Roadrunner Records.

After teasing "the beginning of the end" earlier today on Twitter with a mysterious video clip, their fans were nearly in a panic in the reply section, speculating what "the end" could be. All we know, so far, is that the album is called The End, So Far (see what we did there?), it'll be out Sept. 30 on Roadrunner and that their fall 2021 single "The Chapeltown Rag" is included on it.

The End, So Far serves as the follow-up to the Knot's 2019 album We Are Not Your Kind. You can pre-order/save it here now. See the album art, track listing and video for "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)" below.

You can dive deeper into the song and it's meaning by checking out the lyrics, and find out which members debuted new masks with the new music, too. And don't forget to see what Maggots are saying about "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)" in our fan reaction post.

You can also catch the band on the road with Ice Nine Kills and Crown the Empire for their Knotfest Roadshow just a few days before the record is set to come out — get tickets here.

Slipknot, The End, So Far Album Art + Track Listing

1. Adderall

2. The Dying Song (Time To Sing)

3. The Chapeltown Rag

4. Yen

5. Hivemind

6. Warranty

7. Medicine For The Dead

8. Acidic

9. Heirloom

10. H377

11. De Sade

12. Finale

Slipknot, "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)" Music Video

Slipknot Drop 'The Dying Song (Time to Sing),' Announce Seventh Album + Reveal New Masks