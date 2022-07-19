Slipknot on Tuesday (July 19) announced their seventh studio album, The End, So Far, with the effort's official lead single, "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)," and an accompanying music video from the masked metal band. Of course, Slipknot fans immediately started responding to the music and details.

Not that we'd expect anything less from Maggots — the collective term the Iowa outfit uses to refer to their diehards — and the obsession with all things Knot. In the initial wake of the song's release, the prevailing mood among fans on Twitter was one of excitement. However, there were some who weren't as stoked. On top of that, comments surged forth about the album artwork and other particulars.

See reactions down toward the bottom of this post.

"The Dying Song" begins as no Slipknot song has before. Lead singer Corey Taylor intones a couple of lines a cappella before chanting "Die" over and over. The group then bursts into gut-punching brutality in typical Slipknot fashion. The music video features a kaleidoscope-like visual perspective — as if the band was performing inside a fun house.

But it's not the first of The End, So Far that listeners have heard…so far. Last year's pre-release single, "The Chapeltown Rag," is also on the track list.

Also, Slipknot's "Knotfest Roadshow" continues through the U.S. this September with support from Ice Nine Kills and Crown the Empire. Get tickets here.

The End, So Far comes out in full Sept. 30. Watch the video for "The Dying Song" below. Underneath, find out if your reaction matches that of other Slipknot fans'.

Slipknot, "The Dying Song" (Video)

Slipknot Song + Album Announcement Fan Reactions