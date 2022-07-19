See Which Slipknot Members Debuted New Masks With Their New Music

The End, So Far is upon us, as is a brand new Slipknot song titled "The Dying Song (A Time to Sing," but with new music and an album on the horizon, it's time for certain members of Slipknot to change up their look. So let's take a closer look at the band's new video and see which members have altered their choice of masks.

The most significant changes among Slipknot's crew include new looks for Sid Wilson and Michael Pfaff (aka Tortilla Man). Wilson, whose prior mask was more akin to a hooded and decrepit elderly gentleman, is still keeping the hood while the mask now features more duck-like mouth with spiral metallic eyes. Take a look below. You can even see him holding his old mask.

As for Pfaff, his prior mask appropriately gave him the nickname Tortilla Man by fans due to its similarity to the food texture. That mask had the zipper mouth, something that Pfaff appears to have maintained, but his new look appears to be a darker shade of brown, allowing for more visible eyeholes and nose. All the better to see and breathe while pounding away during a Slipknot show for sure.

Slipknot's Shawn "clown" Crahan has also had a slight alteration to his look as well. While the percussionist had gone with a darker, silvery look with his We Are Not Your Kind mask, his look in the new video is somewhat similar, although now a bit more reflective with what appears to be mirrored gems factored into his masked visage. Take a look below.

And what about Corey Taylor, you may ask? The Slipknot singer underwent a mask change during the We Are Not Your Kind album cycle, transitioning from a multi-part facial plate to a solitary white, leathery facial mask with stitches from the ear to the mouth and additional stitches around his cranial area. The look within "The Dying Song" video doesn't appear to have varied too far off that presentation as you can see below.

Get a closer look at Slipknot's "The Dying Song" video below and let us know if there are any additional mask alterations that stand out to you.

Slipknot, "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)" Video