Here Are the Lyrics to Slipknot’s New Song ‘Yen’

Slipknot just released their latest new song "Yen" off the forthcoming The End, So Far album. Get a closer look at the lyrics for the song below.

"Yen" comes fourth in the running order for Slipknot's latest album, right on the heels of the previously released "The Chapeltown Rag" and ahead of the intriguingly titled new track "Hive Mind."

A deeper dive into the lyrical content of the song makes it appear to be a track about a strong devotion and sacrifice, with Corey Taylor belting, "As the knife goes in / Cut across my skin / When my death begins / I want to know that I was dying for you / I died for you."

Get a closer look and listen to the full lyrics for the song below and check out some of the fan reactions here.

Slipknot, "Yen" Lyrics

You’re the sin that I’ve been waiting for

The hands around my throat, it’s all I can think about

The Smell of Sweat and Blood

I would feed you all my pleasures just to drown in all of yours

Have you heard of me… are you hurting me…?

Let me savor what I’m waiting for, a chance to make me choke

You’re all I can think about… the Taste is Red and Rust

Can I hold you in my mouth until I fade into this form?

Can you cover me… will you BREATHE for me…? AS THE KNIFE GOES IN- CUT ACROSS MY SKIN

WHEN MY DEATH BEGINS I WANT TO KNOW THAT I WAS DYING FOR YOU

I DIED FOR YOU

AS THE KNIFE GOES IN- CUT ACROSS MY SKIN

WHEN MY DEATH BEGINS I WANT TO KNOW THAT I WAS DYING FOR YOU

I DIED FOR YOU Don’t know what has happened yet, a surge of panicked zeal

Worry when it’s not effect- this game is fine by me

All the words for retribution only add up to revenge

Overpower me…. And devour me… AS THE KNIFE GOES IN- CUT ACROSS MY SKIN

WHEN MY DEATH BEGINS I WANT TO KNOW THAT I WAS DYING FOR YOU

I DIED FOR YOU

AS THE KNIFE GOES IN- CUT ACROSS MY SKIN

WHEN MY DEATH BEGINS I WANT TO KNOW THAT I WAS DYING FOR YOU

I DIED FOR YOU Show Me All The Deaths Are The Same/Show Me You’ll Remember My Name

Show Me All The Deaths Are The Same/You Will Remember My Name I wish this pain could last forever… forever

I wish this kill could make me suffer… for good AS THE KNIFE GOES IN- CUT ACROSS MY SKIN

WHEN MY DEATH BEGINS I WANT TO KNOW THAT I WAS DYING FOR YOU

I DIED FOR YOU

AS THE KNIFE GOES IN- CUT ACROSS MY SKIN

WHEN MY DEATH BEGINS… I KNOW THAT I AM DYING FOR YOU

I’LL DIE FOR YOU…

Slipknot, "Yen"

If you like what you hear, "Yen" is available on multiple platforms at this location. As stated, the track appears on the band's The End, So Far album, which will be released on Sept. 30 by Roadrunner Records. There are also pre-order vinyl variants available here. The album was co-produced by Slipknot with acclaimed producer Joe Barresi.

And, with Slipknot out on tour, you can keep an eye out for "Yen" making its way into sets, following "The Chapeltown Rag" and "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)" off the new album. Get your tickets for Slipknot here.