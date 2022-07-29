Slipknot Play ‘The Dying Song (Time to Sing)’ Live for First Time

While debuting Slipknot's new "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)" last night (July 28) live, Corey Taylor also addressed the elephant in the room: Are Slipknot breaking up? You'll be happy to hear, Taylor again forcefully dismissed that rumor about five songs into their set on the latest stop of their European tour.

In fan-shot video from O2 Arena in Prague in the Czech Republic, Taylor said the name of the new album, The End, So Far, was causing people to jump to the incorrect conclusion the band was getting ready to pack it in. "That could not be further from the fucking truth, my friends," he stated to much applause. The reason for the name is because, "It is the end of the one chapter (for Slipknot,) and the beginning of another... Can you fucking feel me on that my friends?" Taylor screamed. (The week before in Bulgaria Taylor had also said this wasn't a lead up to a split.)

Then, for the first time in concert, the band lit into "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)." The tightly-wound performance echoes the meaning of the song, that Taylor talked about with Kerrang last month. It's about the frustration that people have with what's going on in the world, and their apathy to do anything about it.

“I think if I was younger then I would believe in something like hope,” Taylor said. “I would have that kind of optimism, but I’ve seen waves of this shit for 30 years, and I’m just unimpressed. The sad thing is, it takes real tragedy to make anything change, because we’re not a proactive species. We would rather close the door after the house is already on fire. I’m just kind of used to it at this point."

“I still obviously support and believe in all the causes that I’m very passionate about, but at the same time, I just realized that people aren’t going to change – and I’m done trying to change people. It’s wasted effort, and it takes time away from the people that I actually care about," he continued. "Until I see real shit, I’m just not going to care anymore. It’s like, ‘If you motherfuckers want to kill each other, go ahead. I’m just gonna stand back and will not be in the line of fire,’ because I’m tired of the idiocy. I can only watch stupid shit for fucking so long. So yeah, it’s me basically going, ‘Go ahead, just fucking beat the living shit out of each other and see what happens.’”

Alrighty then.

"The Dying Song" is the second single from The End, So Far, the first being "The Chapeltown Rag." The album is supposed to have 12 tracks in total, and comes out Sept. 30. Check out the debut performance of "The Dying Song" below.

Slipknot are currently on tour with Ice Nine Kills and Crown the Empire. Get your tickets here.

Slipknot play 'The Dying Song (Time to Sing)' First Time Live

O2 Arena Prague July 28, 2022