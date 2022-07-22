We're just a little over two months shy of the release of Slipknot's seventh studio album The End, So Far. We've already heard two songs from it — "The Chapeltown Rag" and "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)," which were released over eight months apart from each other, so we have a bit of an idea of what it'll sound like.

The 'Knot's last album, 2019's We Are Not Your Kind, saw the band experiment with electronics and a lot of different sounds, and according to various members, this new one will branch off of that. It's been compared to a "heavier version" of Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses), has been referred to as "God music" and apparently features "the heaviest blues song on Earth."

As we wait for more details regarding the album, and for it to come out, we compiled a list of everything we know about The End, So Far... so far. Check it out below, and get tickets to see Slipknot on the upcoming leg of their Knotfest Roadshow here.

Everything We Know About Slipknot's 'The End, So Far'... So Far Here are all the deets you need to know.