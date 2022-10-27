Slipknot Announce Knotfest Australia With Parkway Drive, Megadeth + More

Dates for an inaugural Knotfest Australia has been floating around this month, and now, the masked metalheads in Slipknot have officially announced the lineup for the first-ever Australian stops of their signature music and arts festival. Are you ready to rock Down Under?

It's undoubtedly going to be a loud one at Knotfest Australia 2023. That's because Parkway Drive and Megadeth are billed as the co-headliners directly underneath Slipknot. Also announced for the three-day fest are the bands Trivium, Northlane, Amon Amarth, In Flames, Knocked Loose, Spiritbox and many more.

See the full lineup down toward the bottom of this post.

Knotfest Australia 2023 includes three separate event dates — March 24, 2023, at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne; March 25, 2023, at Centennial Park in Sydney; and March 26, 2023 at the festival grounds in Brisbane. All general admission tickets go on sale starting on Nov. 7 at 9AM local time. Early bird pre-sale for Knotfest Australia mailing list members begins on Nov. 3 at 9AM local.

Last month, Slipknot released their seventh studio album, The End, So Far. It was preceded by last year's pre-release single, "The Chapeltown Rag." Subsequently, the first single proper, "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)," arrived in July. Another single, "Yen," emerged in August. Listen to the album here.

Sign up for Knotfest Australia's mailing list at this link.

NEW MUSIC PLAYLIST: Keep up with each week's new rock and metal releases by liking Loudwire's "Weekly Wire" playlist on Spotify. It gets updated every week with 50 brand new songs that have come out.

Knotfest Australia 2023 Lineup