Listen to Slipknot’s New Album ‘The End, So Far’ Right Now

Slipknot have released their seventh album, The End, So Far, as of midnight on Sept. 30. It's now available to stream, and you can hear it right now. The End, So Far is the Iowa-born masked metal band's first studio effort since their 2019 album We Are Not Your Kind.

Looking back, Slipknot have been preparing listeners for the album for almost two years. In March 2021, Slipknot singer Corey Taylor said the effort would be "conceptual." In May 2021, Slipknot percussionist clown called it "God music." A month later, clown confirmed it would be the band's final release on Roadrunner Records, their longtime label home.

Listen down toward the bottom of this post.

The first of The End So, Far that Slipknot fans heard was November 2021's pre-release single, "The Chapeltown Rag." Then, the first official album single, "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)," arrived in July 2022. A follow-up, "Yen," emerged in August 2022.

Taylor has called The End, So Far a "heavier version" of 2004's Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses). Taylor's son, Griffin Taylor, performs in the metal band Vended alongside Crahan's son Simon Crahan. Vended's latest single, also from July 2022, is called "Ded to Me."

Slipknot's "Knotfest Roadshow" fall 2022 tour is currently rocking across the U.S. with support Ice Nine Kills and Crown the Empire. Get tickets here.

Listen to Slipknot's The End, So Far

The End, So Far Album Art + Track List

Slipknot, 'The End, So Far' Roadrunner Records loading...

1. "Adderall"

2. "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)"

3. "The Chapeltown Rag"

4. "Yen"

5. "Hive Mind"

6. "Warranty"

7. "Medicine for the Dead"

8. "Acidic"

9. "Heirloom"

10. "H377"

11. "De Sade"

12. "Finale"

A Brief History of Recorded Music Formats Music formats from yesteryear's first wax cylinders to today's modern streaming services…