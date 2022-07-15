Vended (ft. Sons of Slipknot Members) Debut Aggressive New Song ‘Ded To Me’

Vended, the metal band featuring Simon Crahan (son of Slipknot's Clown) and Griffin Taylor (son of Slipknot's Corey Taylor), released their debut EP last year and have now returned with another new song, "Ded To Me."

It's an aggro-metal track that doesn't fall too far from the realm of Slipknot, utilizing melody through droning, slightly atonal guitar leads and tremolo-picked passages with lunging groove breakdowns while Taylor's pent up rage raises the overall intensity.

Speaking about the new song, Vended state, "This song is unforgiving and uncompromising. We are back and better than ever. This is a straight fuck you!"

Listen to "Ded To Me" further down the page.

While there's no word as to whether or not more material can be expected in the near future, Vended will be quite busy this summer and into the fall with a wealth of tour dates approaching. On deck is a European tour opening for Slipknot with special guests Jinjer and, starting in early September, they'll serve as the opener on In Flames' headlining tour with Fit For An Autopsy and Orbit Culture. See the In Flames dates here and, for tickets, head to this location.

"We’ve spent the past year playing shows, touring, releasing music, and meeting fans in the U.S.," says Vended, "Now it’s time to start WORLD DOMINATION and hit Europe with the same energy. Hope you're ready, here we come…!"

Vended, "Ded To Me" Lyrics

Can I get some fucking peace and quiet

If I could get away from all of the noise

There’s a fire in my head been here chosen

lets say this is my way of killing the perversions Hey sorry I was late

Busy killing all your traits

Now I’m just a comeback suck in a stutter

Knock knock open up motherfucker

Is resentment the clean slate for the discontent?

Is resentment the only thing helping me through the torment? Take a look at me, look at what you’ve done and see

That all I hear are shrieks when the banshie speaks

You never even blinked

So don’t even think I’m not paying attention,

You fucked up the lesson Take a look at me, look at what you’ve done and see

That in my mind are shrieks when I hear you speak!

You never really cared, don't act like it's fair So say it, say it

I’m overreacting

Maybe, Maybe

But who taught me that?

Say it, Say it

You’re overreactive

Maybe, Maybe

I’m over your bullshit

I was late

Busy killing everything

When you’re just a comeback stuck in a stutter Think you fucking know me

You know nothing

Think you fucking own me

For all the times you ruined me Drop dead

Vended, "Ded To Me"