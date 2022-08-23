This fall, Ukrainian prog metal band Jinjer will set out on a headlining tour which also features special guest P.O.D. with additional support coming from Vended, Space of Variations and Malevolence, making for one hard-hitting lineup.

Jinjer will be out in support of last year's Wallflowers, their fourth studio which yielded new fan favorites, such as "Vortex" and "Call Me a Symbol." Their intention was to be part of Slipknot's Knotfest Roadshow North American tour earlier this year, but in early March the band elected to withdraw and put their focus on friends and family in their home country of Ukraine amid the early breakout of the war waged by Russia.

In late June, the Ukranian government named them official ambassadors to the country with the all-clear given to commence touring the globe.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Aug. 26 at 10AM local time and Citi cardmembers will have access to a pre-sale, which begins at 11AM ET on Aug. 23 and ends at 10PM local time on Aug. 25.

See the complete list of stops below and head to Jinjer's website for more ticketing information.

Jinjer 2022 Tour Dates With P.O.D., Vended, Space of Variations + Malevolence

Oct. 31 - San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues^

Nov. 01 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades^

Nov. 03 - Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore^

Nov. 05 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fillmore Minneapolis^

Nov. 07 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues^

Nov. 09 - St Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant^

Nov. 10 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe Live^

Nov. 11 - Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews Hall^

Nov. 13 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues^

Nov. 14 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart's^

Nov. 15 - Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom^

Nov. 17 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore^

Nov. 19 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian^

Nov. 20 - Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues^

Nov. 21 - New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom^

Nov. 23 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore^

Dec. 07 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore*

Dec. 08 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Piedmont Hall*

Dec. 10 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle*

Dec. 11 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Hall*

Dec. 13 - Tampa, Fla. @ Jannus Live*

Dec. 14 - Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues*

Dec. 16 - San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec Theater*

Dec. 17 - Austin, Texas @ Emo's*

Dec. 18 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues*

Dec. 20 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren*

Dec. 21 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues*

Dec. 22 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern*

^No Malevolence

*No Vended