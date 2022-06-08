The Ukrainian metal act Jinjer, initially sidelined by the ongoing Russian invasion of their country, recently received the all-clear from Ukraine's government to commence touring. Subsequently, the Tatiana Shmailyuk-led band announced new European dates for the summer. The trek from June through August 2022 includes festival stops in several countries.

And this time around, Jinjer will be touring as official Ukrainian ambassadors.

"We are very honored to announce that together with the help of the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture, that we have successfully been granted permission to travel abroad as ambassadors of our country to raise funds and awareness about the war raging back home," the group explained in an update this week.

They added, "This is a huge honor for us as a band and as citizens. We will do our part to make sure that this war stops as soon as possible!"

In March, Jinjer had raised over $140,000 in aid for Ukraine with charity T-shirts they launched in place of a planned tour of America on Slipknot's "Knotfest Roadshow." Around that time, Jinjer bassist Eugene Abdukhanov said he had been separated from his family since Russia started attacking in February. Jinjer confirmed their members' safety but condemned the invasion led by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In addition to Jijner, several other artists have shown support for Ukraine. Others canceled or postponed Russian shows in response.

See Jinjer's upcoming tour dates below and watch the band's new music video for "Call Me a Symbol" at the bottom of the page.

Jinjer Summer 2022 European Tour Dates

June 10 – Interlaken, Switzerland @ Greenfield

June 11 – Nickelsdorf, Austria @ Nova Rock

June 17 – Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop

June 18 – Copenhagen, Denamrk @ Copenhell

June 19 – Clisson, France @ Hellfest

June 24 – Oslo, Norway @ Tons of Rock

June 26 – Plzen-South, Czech Republic @ Basinfire

June 29 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Lisboa ao Vivo

June 30 – Barcelona, Spain @ Rockfest

July 1 – Viveiro, Spain @ Resurrection Fest

July 3 – Helsinki, Finland @ Tuska Fest

July 8 – Ballenstedt, Germany @ Rock Harz

July 15 – Gavle, Sweden @ Gefle Metal

July 16 – Bornhoved, Germany @ Blizard Rock

July 24 – Selestat, France @ Rock Your Brain

July 27 – Tolmin, Slovenia @ Metal Days

Aug. 4 – Kostrzyn, Poland @ Poland Rock

Aug. 5 – Villena, Spain @ Leyendas Del Rock

Aug. 6 – Saint-Maurice-de-Gourdans, France @ Sylak

Aug. 7 – Gdansk, Poland @ Ergo Arena

Aug. 10 – Josefov, Czech Republic @ Brutal Assault

Aug. 13 – Walton-on-Trent, England @ Bloodstock

Aug. 19 – Dinkelsbuhl, Germany @ Summer Breeze

Aug. 20 – Hamburg, Germany @ Elbriot Fest

Jinjer, "Call Me a Symbol" Music Video