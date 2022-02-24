Ukraine’s Jinjer Confirm Their Safety, Urge Support Amid Russian Invasion

In the early morning of Feb. 24 (6AM Moscow time / 5AM in Kyiv), Russia officially launched an invasion of neighboring country Ukraine, after weeks of escalating military tension along the border and a sharp condemnation from various world leaders. Jinjer, the four-piece progressive metal band founded in 2008 in the Ukranian city of Donetsk, have confirmed their personal safety and the safety of their families in a social media statement that also urged support for their home country from their fans across the globe.

The statement was issued at 1:35PM ET and the group said, "Dear all, as we write this text, for the moment, each member of Jinjer and our families are safe and unhurt."

They then went on to express their gratitude for the concern many fans shared upon learning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. "As you all know, early this morning on February 24th, [Russian president Vladimir] Putin started a war against the sovereign and independent #ukraine," continued Jinjer, who communicated with their fans that they "depend" on them to support peace in Ukraine and relayed to those in Russia "you and your opinion matter the most at this time."

Jinjer strongly condemned the war efforts led by Russian military forces, who barraged multiple cities along Ukraine's border with force, and affirmed, "NOTHING can justify the violence and death of innocents and this is exactly what's happening on our country right now."

Read the statement in its entirely directly below.

Jinjer's Statement on Their Safety — Feb. 24, 2022

Dear all, as we write this text, for the moment, each member of Jinjer and our families are safe and unhurt. We truly appreciate all our fans around the globe for caring, getting in touch and for all the sympathy and support for our band and more importantly our country. As you all know, early this morning on February 24th, Putin started the war against the sovereign and independent #ukraine ! Please know that in this time we really depend on you, our fans in every country- to support Ukriane [sic] and peace in our country however you can- especially our fans in Russia, you and your opinion matter the most at this time. NOTHING can justify the violence and death of innocents, and this is exactly what's happening in our country right now. Stop the war in Ukraine now!

Loudwire wishes for the continued safety of Jinjer, their families and that all those impacted by this crisis will be as well.

For a further explanation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and for live updates, head here.

