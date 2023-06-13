Jinjer just announced their own North American headlining tour for later this summer, the Tatiana Shmayluk-led Ukrainian metal act covering locales across the U.S. and Canada in September.

The Jinjer headline dates are set to follow Jinjer's run with Disturbed on Disturbed's "Take Back Your Life Tour" alongside Breaking Benjamin. The newly announced Jinjer dates begin Sept. 7 in Huntsville, Ala., and end Sept. 25 in British Columbia.

See all upcoming Jinjer dates below.

Last year, Jinjer raised over $140,000 in aid for their native Ukraine with special charity T-shirts they launched in place of a planned 2022 U.S. tour on Slipknot's "Knotfest Roadshow."

Around that time, Jinjer bassist Eugene Abdukhanov said he had been separated from his family since Russia began attacking Ukraine that February. Jinjer subsequently confirmed their members' safety but condemned the invasion led by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

General on-sale for the Jinjer North American headlining dates begins this Friday (June 16) at 10AM local time. Get Jinjer tickets here.

Jinjer Summer 2023 North American Headlining Tour Dates

Sept. 7 – Huntsville, Ala. @ Mars Music Hall

Sept. 8 – Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues

Sept. 11 – Harrisburg, Pa. @ Midtown Arts

Sept. 13 – Quebec City, Quebec @ Theatre Capitole

Sept. 14 – Montreal, Quebec @ MTELUS

Sept. 15 – Toronto, Ontario @ Phoenix Theatre

Sept. 16 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

Sept. 18 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Cummings Theatre

Sept. 19 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ Coors Ctr

Sept. 20 – Calgary, Alberta @ MacEwan Hall

Sept. 21 – Edmonton, Albera @ Midway Hall

Sept. 23 – Billings, Mont. @ Pub Station

Sept. 24 – Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory

Sept. 25 – Vancouver, B.C. @ The Commodore

Disturbed + Jinjer 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

July 11 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

July 13 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amp.

July 15 — Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Amp.

July 16 — Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amp.

July 18 — Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amp.

July 20 — Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amp.

July 22 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick

July 23 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amp.

July 24 — Lubbock, Texas @ The Garden

July 25 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

July 27 — Houston, Texas @ Mitchell Pavilion

July 28 – Little Rock, Ark. @ The Hall

July 29 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

July 31 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 1 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amp.

Aug. 2 – Destin, Fla. @ Club LA

Aug. 3 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Amp.

Aug. 7 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Music Park

Aug. 8 – Jacksonville, N.C. @ Hooligans

Aug. 9 — Bristow, Va. @Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 11 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 12 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Amp.

Aug. 13 – Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live

Aug. 15 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Ctr

Aug. 16 – Lexington, Ky. @ Manchester Hall

Aug. 18 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity C65

Aug. 19 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 21 — Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Pavilion

Aug. 22 – New Havent, Ct. @ Toad's Place

Aug. 23 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of N.H. Pavilion

Aug. 25 – Niagara Falls, N.Y. @ Rapids Theater

Aug. 26 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion

Aug. 27 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Ctr

Aug. 29 — Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino

Aug. 30 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino

Sept. 1 — Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Theatre

Sept. 2 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Ctr

