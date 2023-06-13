Jinjer Announce North American Headlining Tour for 2023
Jinjer just announced their own North American headlining tour for later this summer, the Tatiana Shmayluk-led Ukrainian metal act covering locales across the U.S. and Canada in September.
The Jinjer headline dates are set to follow Jinjer's run with Disturbed on Disturbed's "Take Back Your Life Tour" alongside Breaking Benjamin. The newly announced Jinjer dates begin Sept. 7 in Huntsville, Ala., and end Sept. 25 in British Columbia.
See all upcoming Jinjer dates below.
Last year, Jinjer raised over $140,000 in aid for their native Ukraine with special charity T-shirts they launched in place of a planned 2022 U.S. tour on Slipknot's "Knotfest Roadshow."
Around that time, Jinjer bassist Eugene Abdukhanov said he had been separated from his family since Russia began attacking Ukraine that February. Jinjer subsequently confirmed their members' safety but condemned the invasion led by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
General on-sale for the Jinjer North American headlining dates begins this Friday (June 16) at 10AM local time. Get Jinjer tickets here.
Jinjer Summer 2023 North American Headlining Tour Dates
Sept. 7 – Huntsville, Ala. @ Mars Music Hall
Sept. 8 – Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues
Sept. 11 – Harrisburg, Pa. @ Midtown Arts
Sept. 13 – Quebec City, Quebec @ Theatre Capitole
Sept. 14 – Montreal, Quebec @ MTELUS
Sept. 15 – Toronto, Ontario @ Phoenix Theatre
Sept. 16 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave
Sept. 18 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Cummings Theatre
Sept. 19 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ Coors Ctr
Sept. 20 – Calgary, Alberta @ MacEwan Hall
Sept. 21 – Edmonton, Albera @ Midway Hall
Sept. 23 – Billings, Mont. @ Pub Station
Sept. 24 – Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory
Sept. 25 – Vancouver, B.C. @ The Commodore
Disturbed + Jinjer 2023 U.S. Tour Dates
July 11 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
July 13 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amp.
July 15 — Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Amp.
July 16 — Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amp.
July 18 — Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amp.
July 20 — Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amp.
July 22 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick
July 23 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amp.
July 24 — Lubbock, Texas @ The Garden
July 25 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
July 27 — Houston, Texas @ Mitchell Pavilion
July 28 – Little Rock, Ark. @ The Hall
July 29 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
July 31 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 1 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amp.
Aug. 2 – Destin, Fla. @ Club LA
Aug. 3 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Amp.
Aug. 7 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Music Park
Aug. 8 – Jacksonville, N.C. @ Hooligans
Aug. 9 — Bristow, Va. @Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 11 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 12 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Amp.
Aug. 13 – Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live
Aug. 15 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Ctr
Aug. 16 – Lexington, Ky. @ Manchester Hall
Aug. 18 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity C65
Aug. 19 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 21 — Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Pavilion
Aug. 22 – New Havent, Ct. @ Toad's Place
Aug. 23 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of N.H. Pavilion
Aug. 25 – Niagara Falls, N.Y. @ Rapids Theater
Aug. 26 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion
Aug. 27 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Ctr
Aug. 29 — Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino
Aug. 30 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino
Sept. 1 — Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Theatre
Sept. 2 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Ctr
