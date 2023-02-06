Disturbed have announced the Take Back Your Life tour with special guests Breaking Benjamin, Theory of a Deadman and Jinjer all providing support at select dates.

The 36-date run kicks off on April 27 in Montreal, Quebec with Theory of a Deadman serving as the lone support act at all Canadian stops. Once the tour crosses the border into the U.S., it's Breaking Benjamin and Jinjer who will be onstage each night through the very last show on Sept. 2 in Noblesville, Indiana.

See the complete list of dates directly below and look for tickets to go on sale through Live Nation on Feb. 10 at 10AM local time at this location.

The trek marks Disturbed's first proper tour since 2019, having worked the festival circuit throughout 2022. They'll be out in support of last year's album, Divisive, which was anchored by three pre-release tracks — "Hey You," Unstoppable" and the title track. The follow-up to Evolution, Divisive hit No. 13 on the Billboard 200 chart in its first week while also claiming the No. 1 spots on the outlet's Hard Rock and Alternative Album charts.

Meanwhile, Theory of a Deadman are set to release their new record Dinosaur on March 17. Breaking Benjamin are still riding high on the back of 2018's Ember (a reimagined collection of existing songs arrived in 2020 under the title Aurora) and Jinjer will continue to tour behind 2021's Wallflowers.

Disturbed 2023 North American Tour Dates

+ Special guest: Theory Of A Deadman

# Special guest: Breaking Benjamin

~ Special guest: JINJER

April 27 — Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre +

April 29 — Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre +

May 01— Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena +

May 08 — Winnipeg, Manitoba @Canada Life Centre +

May 10 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place +

May 12 — Abbotsford, British Columbia @ Abbotsford Centre +

July 11 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena # ~

July 13 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre # ~

July 15 — Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater # ~

July 16 — Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre # ~

July 18 — Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre # ~

July 20 — Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre # ~

July 22 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre # ~

July 23 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater # ~

July 25 — Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion # ~

July 27 — Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion # ~

July 29 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP # ~

July 31 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion # ~

Aug. 01 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre # ~

Aug. 03 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre # ~

Aug. 05 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 07 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek # ~

Aug. 09 — Bristow, Va. @Jiffy Lube Live # ~

Aug. 11 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center ~

Aug. 12 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview # ~

Aug. 15 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center # ~

Aug. 18 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center ~

Aug. 19 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater # ~

Aug. 21 — Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion # ~

Aug. 23 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion # ~

Aug. 26 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake # ~

Aug. 27 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center # ~

Aug. 29 — Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre # ~

Aug. 30 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre # ~

Sept. 01 — Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre # ~

Sept. 02 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center # ~

