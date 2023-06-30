Slipknot's Corey Taylor has said he's "very jealous" of the early talent in his son, the 20-year-old Griffin Taylor, the lead vocalist of the band Vended.

Vended features Griffin along with another Slipknot offspring, Simon Crahan, son of Slipknot's Shawn "clown" Crahan. Vended have opened for their fathers' group at various Knotfest dates and continue to play other festivals with Slipknot.

On June 27, speaking about Griffin with host Matt Stocks on the podcast Life in the Stocks, as Metal Hammer reported, Corey explained, "There's no better feeling to me than being able to sit on the side of the stage and watch [Griffin] play."

The Slipknot singer added, "As a father, there were times [when] I wasn't there because I worked, and I tried to infuse as much joy and love into every second that we had together. … As he becomes older and he gets into his teenage years, there's a butting of heads. That naturally happens — that happens with almost everybody. It's just a confluence of not understanding the other point of view because you're all going into a different part of your life."

Corey Taylor 'Jealous' of Son Griffin?

Corey continued of Griffin, "Now, as he has really embraced his future and what he was born to do — which I'm very jealous of because he is a fucking natural at it, I was never that good when I was his age; I was fucking awful. It has brought on this whole next level of our relationship."

Corey stressed Griffin is "an adult now, so we talk as adults. If he wants advice, I give it to him. And I know half the time he's not going to listen to me. But at the same time, it's special, man. We talk more now than we did five years ago when you're still full of piss and vinegar."

Corey also stated, "I'm just so proud that he has found the thing that makes his heart sing, and I will follow him into battle every fucking day if I could. He's such a good kid; he's rad."

The June 27 Life in the Stocks episode also features interviews with the guitarist Zakk Wylde and the band Halestorm. Listen to it below.

New Slipknot Music

Earlier this month, Slipknot surprise-released the six-track Adderall EP. Essentially a maxi-single for the tune "Adderall" from their latest album, 2022's The End, So Far, it contains three versions of that song plus three instrumental tracks.

Corey Taylor on Life in the Stocks

