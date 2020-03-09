Watch Vended (Sons of Slipknot’s Corey Taylor + Clown) Play First-Ever Show

A new decade has dawned and could it be Vended that we're talking about for the next 10 years? The band features sons of Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Shawn 'Clown' Crahan, Griffin (vocals) and Simon (drums), respectively and fan-shot footage of their first show has just emerged.

Yesterday (March 8), Vended made their onstage debut at Vaudeville Mews in Des Moines, Iowa at a headlining show also featuring Awakening Force and Faultmine. Griffin, having already exhibited his abilities as a natural showman as a guest onstage with Stone Sour, was explosive, prowling onstage and delivering a mix of deep guttural barks and melodic singing.

Simon clearly demonstrated his family's knack for percussion with a propulsive performance behind the kit. On his snare drum, he wrote out the group's set list and scrawled "For you Gabri" in black marker across the center in tribute to his late sister who passed away in May of last year.

As shared in a video on Griffin's Instagram page, the group huddled together as the frontman delivered a pre-show speech, urging his bandmates to ask themselves, "What are we here to do?" The singer grunted that they will show everyone what Vended means before closing out on a group shot, "Kill 'em all!"

Watch footage of the full show below.

Meanwhile, catch Slipknot this summer on Knotfest Roadshow tour with A Day To Remember, Underoath and Code Orange. The run begins on May 30 and wraps up June 25. Get tickets here.

Vended, Full Show — March 8, 2020