Get ready for the 2023 edition of Rock Fest, continuing to break new ground for the upcoming year. Cadott, Wisconsin will once again play host to one of summer's rites of rock music passage, welcoming a bill of acts led by headliners Pantera, Slipknot and Godsmack.

The event will roll-out over four days, kicking off with a Wednesday Night Bonus Bash on July 12 that features Soul Asylum, Alien Ant Farm, Gemini Syndrome, Tallah, The Lonely Ones, No Resolve, Moon Fever and Widow7. This bash is exclusive to three-day ticket holders for Rock Fest 2023.

Then the festival starts in earnest on Thursday, July 13, with the Pantera celebration headlining a day that includes sets from Ice Cube, In This Moment, The Ghost Inside, Jinjer, Orianthi, Suicide Silence, Vended, Fame on Fire, Eva Under Fire, Ghosts of the Mississippi, Sin7, Scattered Hamlet and plenty more.

Friday (July 14) has Slipknot in the top spot, supported by Falling in Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, Asking Alexandria, Wage War, Mushroomhead, Cherry Bombs, Crobot, Gideon, Saul and others.

Then Saturday (July 15), Godsmack gets to close the festivities after performances from Papa Roach, Highly Suspect, Everclear, GWAR, Dorothy, 10 Years, New Years Day, Plush, Dayseeker, Silvertung and more. See the full lineup for each of the days listed in the festival poster below.

Rock Fest promoter Wade Asher says, "We really focus on making each year better than the last. Fans can look forward to 20 national acts performing at Rock Fest for the first time. And it is pretty tough to do when we've been doing this for 29 years. As always, we're keeping busy in the offseason working to improve the fan experience in new ways, including both new and improved infrastructure for 2023. We can't wait to do it all over again."

Tickets for the 2023 Rock Fest music weekend are currently available at this location, and you can get all your Rock Fest weekend info via the festival's website.

2023 Rock Fest Lineup

