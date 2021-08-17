Slipknot Reveal Lineups for 2022 Knotfest Chile + Knotfest Brasil

Knotfest is moving forward for 2022, with Slipknot revealing the lineups for Knotfest Chile and the inaugural Knotfest Brasil taking place next year.

Both festival events will take place in December 2022, with Knotfest Chile booked for Estadio Monumental, Santiago on Dec. 11 and Knotfest Brasil kicking off its first ever concert a week later on Dec. 18 at Sambodromo Do Anhembi in Sao Paulo.

In addition, Slipknot will headline both festivals with the support bills now revealed as well. Knotfest Chile has Slipknot playing with Mr. Bungle, Bring Me the Horizon, Trivium, Sepultura and Vended, while Knotfest Brasil has Bring Me the Horizon, Mr. Bungle, Trivium, Motionless in White, Vended, Project 46 and Armored Dawn. Additional acts are expected to be named to the lineups for both festivals as well.

Tickets and VIP packages for both events go on sale on Aug. 19, 2021 at 10AM local time from KnotfestBrasil.com and KnotfestChile.com respectively.

Knotfest Brasil

Knotfest Chile

The two new Knotfest bills are helping to further the Knotfest brand. Slipknot will return to Knotfest action with Knotfest Iowa taking place at the National Balloon Classic Field in Indianola on Sept. 25 of this year. Slipknot will then follow with the Knotfest Roadshow tour featuring Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 and Code Orange as support. The band also has a Knotfest California in the works, playing Banc of California stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 5. You can see all of the band's scheduled dates here.

Meanwhile, Slipknot have used the recent downtime to start work on a new album. This comes as singer Corey Taylor has released his CMFT solo album and toured over the past year and percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan issued a number of solo soundscape releases earlier this summer.

