Corey Taylor Reveals Summer 2021 Tour Dates

Corey Taylor has been navigating the touring world amidst COVID restrictions and the singer is about to take his "CMFTour" to more cities this summer. Taylor just announced a new headlining run that will spill out during the month of August.

The Slipknot singer will continue to tour in support of his CMFT solo album that arrived last fall. The Cherry Bombs will provide support on all tour dates. After a July 16 festival appearance at Rock Fest in Wisconsin, the tour will officially get underway Aug. 6 in Las Vegas.

As with past shows, Taylor's live set will feature a mix of favorites from his CMFT solo album, plus choice cuts from his career with Slipknot and Stone Sour and the occasional cover and surprises thrown in for good measure.

Pre-sale tickets are available starting tomorrow, Wednesday June 23 at 10AM PT with all remaining tickets going on sale to the general public on this Friday (June 25) at 10AM local time. For tickets and more information on the upcoming concerts, please visit www.thecoreytaylor.com.

Corey Taylor Summer 2021 Tour

Roadrunner Records

July 16 - Cadott, Wis. @ Rock Fest*

Aug. 6 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues

Aug. 7 - Sandy, Utah @ Rio Tinto Plaza

Aug. 8 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Two Rivers Convention Center

Aug. 11 - Sturgis, S.D. @ Buffalo Chip Campground**

Aug. 12 - Fargo, N.D. @ Fargo Brewing Company - Outdoors

Aug. 13 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ The District

Aug. 16 - Springfield, Mo. @ Gilloz Theatre

Aug. 17 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Grinders KC

Aug. 19 - Denver, Colo. @ Sculpture Park

* No Cherry Bombs

** With ZZ Top