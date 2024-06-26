In a new interview with some of the members of Slipknot, Corey Taylor discussed the theories about their new mystery member.

Though Slipknot willingly shared the identity of their newest member, drummer Eloy Casagrande, they still haven't let up on who the keyboardist that replaced Craig Jones is. The mystery member made his first appearance with the band last summer.

During a conversation with Revolver, Taylor shared why Slipknot chose to reveal Casagrande's identity and whether the theories about the new member are correct.

Why Slipknot Shared Eloy Casagrande's Identity

"I think we just kinda went, 'You know what? Let's just tell people.' It was really as simple as that, you know?" Taylor recalled, adding that Casagrande made much more of an effort to meet Slipknot and practice with them than other drummers, who simply sent in audition videos.

Thus, by the time they got to know him on a personal and professional level, they felt that he earned his place in the group.

"Our audience is so used to us kind of keeping our cards close to our chest, but to me it was more refreshing to just kind of come out and go, 'Yeah, he's our dude.'"

Theories About the Mystery Member

"Oh, yeah. There's definitely people who have theories, and none of them are correct, which is great. But at the same time, it's like, let's just see what happens, you know?" Taylor said of their other new member.

READ MORE: Slipknot's Mystery Member Speaks for First Time in New Mask Interview

Some of the theories in question started right after Jones split with Slipknot. Some believed that the new member was still Jones, but with a new mask and appearance. But when a fan uncovered Casagrande's identity in a hidden message on the website youcantkillme.com, they found another name that was new, too — Jeff.

Since then, some have speculated that the mystery member is Jeff Karnowski, who was in the group Dirty Little Rabbits with Clown and Michael "Tortilla Man" Pfaff in the 2000s.

If Taylor is being honest, then this Jeff isn't Karnowski. Perhaps it's not even a Jeff at all. For now, the band has referred to him as "Samples" and "New Guy" on different platforms.