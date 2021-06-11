Slipknot’s Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan Just Dropped Two New Solo Songs

Shawn 'Clown' Crahan has been talking about the new Slipknot album quite a bit recently, but he never mentioned anything about releasing solo songs. Well, the artist dropped two new tracks on his own today (June 11).

Though Crahan has been adamant about the fact that all nine Slipknot members contribute to every song they release, the co-founder is absolutely one of the driving artistic masterminds behind what they do. He has a lot to do with their vision, particularly their music videos and other imagery.

Therefore, it's no surprise that Crahan would eventually go off on his own to share some of his more experimental ideas that may not exactly fit Slipknot's style. Enter "Brainwash Love - Death Inside" and "Live Your Life" — the two new tracks from Crahan himself. The accompanying videos are visually compelling, too, of course.

Check the videos out below.

Both tracks were uploaded onto a YouTube channel under the name Live Your Life, but the description for "Brainwash Love - Death Inside" reads, "Art and music by M. Shawn Crahan."

The website theclown.com is included in the description as well, along with the rest of his social media links. Upon visiting the website, visitors can actually listen to another song embedded at the bottom of the page titled "Sleeping Pills and Bad Dreams." It's unclear whether this song is new, along with the other two, since it hasn't been uploaded to the YouTube channel with them.

While we don't know anything about Crahan releasing a full solo album, we know that he worked a lot during the quarantine, and he recently confirmed that he's hopeful Slipknot's follow-up to 2019's We Are Not Your Kind will be out later this year.

PLAYLIST: Keep up with each week's new songs by following Loudwire's 'Weekly Wire' Spotify playlist, featuring 50 tracks with updates each Friday afternoon.

M. Shawn Crahan - 'Brainwash Love - Death Inside'

M. Shawn Crahan - "Live Your Life"