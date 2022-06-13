In Flames Debut New Song, Announce 2022 Tour With Fit for an Autopsy, Orbit Culture + Vended
Big things are happening for In Flames today (June 13), as the band just re-upped their contract with Nuclear Blast, dropped a brand new song called "State of Slow Decay" and revealed a brand new batch of dates to support their new music.
The new song is a full throttle pummeling, built upon a crushing low end, frenetic double-kick drumming and some powerful riffs, as singer Anders Friden unleashes the animalistic angst of a crumbling under the burdens of the world you know. 'State of Slow Decay' includes everything that In Flames are known for," says Friden. "But it's more than just a song, it's a fucking statement. I couldn't be happier to release this as a taste of what's to come."
Take a listen to the track, watch the Patric Ullaeus-directed video and navigate the lyrics below. Then be sure to pick up the track here.
In Flames, "State of Slow Decay" Lyrics
It is my reflection
But I know it’s not me
I am becoming something else
I feel the weight of the key
This place is falling apart
There’s no way back
Passing through the gates
A new shadow will reveal itself
The stories have run their course
None of them make sense
We’re all someone else’s fool
Buried in our own debris
Destroy the things you know
Destroy yourself in shame
Before tomorrow comes
Destroy everything
Faith alone won’t sustain
We’re in a state of slow decay
I hear forgive and forget
But I see there’s no way
Seen it through the accolades
It all should be a great success
But their are so many burdens
World is heavy and full of distress
In Flames, "State of Slow Decay"
As stated, the new music starts the band's next chapter with their label Nuclear Blast, extending their recent deal.
Marcus Hammer, the managing director of Nuclear Blast, states, "We are extremely happy to welcome In Flames back into the NBR family on a worldwide basis. Here's the message to the metal world: A new metal masterpiece is about to drop and you can guarantee there is no decay visible. Quite the contrary. In Flames and Nuclear Blast will kill it together — once again and stronger than ever!"
Nathan Barley Phillips, Senior A&R, comments, "As a dedicated long-serving Jesterhead myself, it gives me great pleasure to represent In Flames as they embark on this exciting new chapter of their illustrious career. I cannot wait for you all to hear what this incredible band have in store!"
"We have always done our own thing without any pressure from the outside world, BUT being back with Nuclear Blast worldwide has for sure inspired us to write a host of new material that includes the past, the present and the future," comments frontman Anders Friden.
And it won't be too long before U.S. audiences get a chance to hear some of their new music live. That's because In Flames will head up a tour this fall featuring support from Fit for an Autopsy, Orbit Culture and Vended.
The trek gets underway Sept. 6 in Boston, then crossing the country and heading back before coming to a conclusion Oct. 16 in Atlanta. See all the cities, dates and venues below. VIP packages are available here and for all other tour questions, check out their website.
In Flames / Fit for an Autopsy / Orbit Culture / Vended 2022 Tour Dates
Sept. 6 — Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live
Sept. 7 — New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall
Sept. 8 — Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom
Sept. 9 — Alston, Va. @ Blue Ridge Festival**
Sept. 10 — Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore
Sept. 12 — Quebec, Quebec @ Theatre Capitole
Sept. 13 — Montreal, Quebec @ Corona Theatre
Sept. 14 — Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall
Sept. 15 — Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's Entertainment Center
Sept. 16 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave
Sept. 17 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theatre
Sept. 19 — Pontiac, Mich. @ Crofoot Ballroom
Sept. 20 — Green Bay, Wis. @ Epic Event Center
Sept. 22 — Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues
Sept. 23 — Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life**
Sept. 25 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Furnace Fest**
Sept. 27 — Sauget, Ill. @ Pop's
Sept. 28 — Lawrence, Kan. @ Granada Theater
Sept. 29 — Wichita, Kan. @ The Cotillion
Sept. 30 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theatre
Oct. 2 — Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium*
Oct. 4 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Warfield Theatre*
Oct. 8 — Riverside, Calif. @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium*
Oct. 9 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium*
Oct. 10 — Tempe, Ariz. @ The Marquee*
Oct. 12 — Dallas, Texas @ The Factory Deep Ellum
Oct. 13 — Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live*
Oct. 15 — Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live*
Oct. 16 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Tabernacle*
*With Meshuggah
**Festival Date