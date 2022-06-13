Big things are happening for In Flames today (June 13), as the band just re-upped their contract with Nuclear Blast, dropped a brand new song called "State of Slow Decay" and revealed a brand new batch of dates to support their new music.

The new song is a full throttle pummeling, built upon a crushing low end, frenetic double-kick drumming and some powerful riffs, as singer Anders Friden unleashes the animalistic angst of a crumbling under the burdens of the world you know. 'State of Slow Decay' includes everything that In Flames are known for," says Friden. "But it's more than just a song, it's a fucking statement. I couldn't be happier to release this as a taste of what's to come."

Take a listen to the track, watch the Patric Ullaeus-directed video and navigate the lyrics below. Then be sure to pick up the track here.

In Flames, "State of Slow Decay" Lyrics

It is my reflection

But I know it’s not me

I am becoming something else

I feel the weight of the key This place is falling apart

There’s no way back

Passing through the gates

A new shadow will reveal itself The stories have run their course

None of them make sense

We’re all someone else’s fool

Buried in our own debris Destroy the things you know

Destroy yourself in shame

Before tomorrow comes

Destroy everything Faith alone won’t sustain

We’re in a state of slow decay

I hear forgive and forget

But I see there’s no way Seen it through the accolades

It all should be a great success But their are so many burdens

World is heavy and full of distress

In Flames, "State of Slow Decay"

As stated, the new music starts the band's next chapter with their label Nuclear Blast, extending their recent deal.

Marcus Hammer, the managing director of Nuclear Blast, states, "We are extremely happy to welcome In Flames back into the NBR family on a worldwide basis. Here's the message to the metal world: A new metal masterpiece is about to drop and you can guarantee there is no decay visible. Quite the contrary. In Flames and Nuclear Blast will kill it together — once again and stronger than ever!"

Nathan Barley Phillips, Senior A&R, comments, "As a dedicated long-serving Jesterhead myself, it gives me great pleasure to represent In Flames as they embark on this exciting new chapter of their illustrious career. I cannot wait for you all to hear what this incredible band have in store!"

"We have always done our own thing without any pressure from the outside world, BUT being back with Nuclear Blast worldwide has for sure inspired us to write a host of new material that includes the past, the present and the future," comments frontman Anders Friden.

And it won't be too long before U.S. audiences get a chance to hear some of their new music live. That's because In Flames will head up a tour this fall featuring support from Fit for an Autopsy, Orbit Culture and Vended.

The trek gets underway Sept. 6 in Boston, then crossing the country and heading back before coming to a conclusion Oct. 16 in Atlanta. See all the cities, dates and venues below. VIP packages are available here and for all other tour questions, check out their website.

In Flames / Fit for an Autopsy / Orbit Culture / Vended 2022 Tour Dates

Sept. 6 — Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live

Sept. 7 — New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall

Sept. 8 — Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

Sept. 9 — Alston, Va. @ Blue Ridge Festival**

Sept. 10 — Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

Sept. 12 — Quebec, Quebec @ Theatre Capitole

Sept. 13 — Montreal, Quebec @ Corona Theatre

Sept. 14 — Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall

Sept. 15 — Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's Entertainment Center

Sept. 16 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

Sept. 17 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theatre

Sept. 19 — Pontiac, Mich. @ Crofoot Ballroom

Sept. 20 — Green Bay, Wis. @ Epic Event Center

Sept. 22 — Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

Sept. 23 — Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life**

Sept. 25 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Furnace Fest**

Sept. 27 — Sauget, Ill. @ Pop's

Sept. 28 — Lawrence, Kan. @ Granada Theater

Sept. 29 — Wichita, Kan. @ The Cotillion

Sept. 30 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theatre

Oct. 2 — Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium*

Oct. 4 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Warfield Theatre*

Oct. 8 — Riverside, Calif. @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium*

Oct. 9 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium*

Oct. 10 — Tempe, Ariz. @ The Marquee*

Oct. 12 — Dallas, Texas @ The Factory Deep Ellum

Oct. 13 — Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live*

Oct. 15 — Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live*

Oct. 16 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Tabernacle*

*With Meshuggah

**Festival Date