‘This Was Not An Easy Choice’ – Vended Split With Guitarist Connor ‘Grod’ Grodzicki

Nu-metal band Vended (co-founded by Griffin Taylor and Simon Crahan, the respective sons of Slipknot’s Corey Taylor and Shawn “Clown” Crahan) have announced that they’ve split with guitarist Connor “Grod” Grodzicki for “personal reasons.” The news arrives mere days before the band are scheduled to kick off their upcoming tour in support of Static-X and Mudvayne.

What Did Vended Say About the Situation?

Last Friday (Sept. 5), Vended shared the news on their official social media accounts.

“To our fans, we want to share with you that our guitarist, Grod has made the difficult decision to part ways with the band due to personal reasons. This was not an easy choice, but one we respect fully. Grod has been an incredible brother to us both on and off stage, and his contributions will always be a part of who we are,” they begin.

Vended’s statement continues:

While it’s hard to say goodbye, we are grateful for the time, energy, and love he poured into this band. We ask you to join us in supporting him as he moves forward on his own path. As for us, we will continue to push forward, create and give everything we have for all of you who believe in us. Your support means the world, and we are more committed than ever to carry this vision onward. With love and respect, VENDED

You can see their post below:

As for Grod – and as far as we can tell – he has yet to make a statement about the situation. Also, it’s unclear how Grog’s departure will impact Vended’s upcoming tour, as neither a replacement guitarist nor any updated plans have been revealed.

Of course, it’s worth mentioning that Grod had been with the band since the beginning, and he played on both of Vended’s official releases thus far: 2021’s What Is It//Kill It EP and 2024’s Vended LP.

How Have Fans Reacted to the News?

Understandably, many fans have reacted to the news with a mixture of disappointment, optimism and supportiveness.

For instance, two people on Facebook wrote, “Glad to have met him both times i seen yall, super nice dude his presence on this band will be missed” and “Very fortunate to have met him a couple years ago. A genuinely great guy who was fun to talk to! Best of luck Grod! You’re gonna do great things!”

Similarly, someone on X shared, “Sorry to see you go Grod. Best wishes in your future endeavors. Glad I got to see you with Vended THREE times. You were an animal on the stage!”

Likewise, someone on Instagram commented: “A real shame to hear. Best of luck to him and the guys moving forward!!”

That said, not everyone has responded to the news with such positivity and understanding.

Specifically, someone on Instagram replied to Vended’s post, “Well I am no longer a fan of vended,” just as someone else shared, “Ahhhhh slipknot syndrome. Soon it will only be the drummer and singer cause they own the band.”

So, how do you feel about Vended parting ways with Connor “Grod” Grodzicki? Are you [still] planning to see them on tour? Let us know!

Details of Vended’s Upcoming Tour

Speaking of Vended’s upcoming tour alongside Mudvayne and Static-X – as part of their respective 25th anniversary celebrations of L.D. 50 and Wisconsin Death Trip – it’ll start on Sept. 11 (at Q Casino in Dubuque, Iowa) and end on Oct. 26 (at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut). However, Vended already have shows scheduled beyond those dates and into 2026, including stops at this year’s Vans Warped Tour and next year’s Bloodstock Open Air.

You can view all of Vended’s upcoming dates – and grab tickets – here.