Slipknot's Corey Taylor has said that he didn't have to help his son, the 20-year-old Vended vocalist Griffin Taylor, with "anything."

Corey also praised Griffin's band and further shared details about the connection that's grown between the two as fellow musicians.

Vended, the metal act that features Griffin along with another Slipknot kin, Simon Crahan, son of Slipknot percussionist Shawn 'Clown' Crahan, have opened for their dads' group at various Knotfest dates and continue to play other music festivals with Slipknot.

But from the way Corey seemed to put it in a new interview, that's apparently not because of him.

"My son, I didn't have to help him with anything," Corey tells Battleline Podcast. "He's out on the road with his band, and they're killing it." (via Blabbermouth)

READ MORE: Corey Taylor Announces His 2nd Solo Album on His Own New Record Label

The Slipknot singer continues, "In a way, that's brought he and I even closer, 'cause now he really, really gets it. And we talk now more than we ever have. … To me, it's beautiful."

Corey Taylor + Griffin Taylor's Relationship

However, Corey explains of his connection with Griffin, "There were definitely a couple of years where it was difficult. And part of that can just be human nature, part of that can be the fact that I was gone for giant chunks" of his life.

Corey goes on, "It also didn't help that the relationship I was in before my marriage now was very toxic. It was very hard on him. And in a lot of ways, he blamed me, which he has every right to. … At the time I didn't realize how bad it was."

Still, the Slipknot singer and his Vended offspring "have always been tight," Corey adds.

"He's my boy, and we've always had a very, very special bond," the father says. "When his mother and I split up, I was all he had for a long time. So when I was on the road, I would have to have a caretaker take care of him so he could go to school, and then I would come home and we would just kind of pick up from there."

Watch the full Battleline interview with Corey below.

Underneath the video and Slipknot's upcoming tour dates, find a list of bands touring in 2023. Get Loudwire's newsletter and the Loudwire app for more.

Corey Taylor on Battleline Podcast - May 30, 2023

Slipknot Summer 2023 Tour Dates

June 7 – Nickelsdorf, Austria @ Nova Rock

June 8 – Hradec, Czech Rep. @ Rock for People

June 10 – Interlaken, Switzerland @ Greenfield

June 11 – Leicestershire, England @ Download

June 13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

June 14 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxe. @ Rockhal

June 16 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenehell

June 17 – Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop

June 18 – Clisson, France @ Hellfest

June 20 – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena

June 21 – Berlin, Germany @ Benz Arena

June 24 – Munich, Germany @ Konigsplatz

June 25 – Bologna, Italy @ Knotfest Italy

June 27 – Nimes, France @ Arena of Nimes

June 29 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Evil Live

June 30 – Viveiro, Spain @ Resurrection Fest

July 14 – Cadott, Wis. @ Rock Fest

July 16 – Mansfield, Ohio @ Inkcarceration

Sept. 18 – Alton, Va. @ Blue Ridge Fest