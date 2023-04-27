Slipknot's Corey Taylor has inked a new record deal with the international music company BMG (BMG Rights Management) for his second solo album, which will be issued under his own BMG imprint and is confirmed under the previously leaked title CMF2.

"I wanted to work with BMG because they came in super hot wanting to work with me, and they've been keeping the fires burning for rock, punk and metal over the last few years," Taylor tells Billboard.

Taylor, also of Stone Sour, has already started on the successor to his 2020 solo LP, CMFT. In January, several working titles of in-progress songs emerged.

READ MORE: Slipknot Songs Ranked Worst to Best

Those titles were "Beyond," "The Box," "Post Traumatic Blues," "Talk Sick," "We Are the Rest," "Sorry Me," "Breath of Fresh Smoke," "Hey Manifesto," "Midnight," "Stay Calm," "Starmate," "Punchline," "Someday, I'll Change Your Mind," "Not in the Mood to Live," "Dead Flies," "All I Want Is Hate" and "That Mouse Is Dead."

When is Taylor's CMF2 Coming Out?

CMF2, expected later this year, will be released on Taylor's label imprint through BMG, Decibel Cooper. He also plans to sign new artists.

"Decibel Cooper will not only allow me to release my own music and art worldwide, but it also gives me a solid way to help bolster any rad new acts I want," Taylor explains. "BMG is going to help me put my money where my mouth is — giving a boost to the next generation."

In a statement, BMG exec Jason Hradil adds, "We are thrilled to welcome Corey Taylor to the BMG family. His new album is an extension of the incredible body of work he’s assembled over his career, and we can’t wait for fans around the world to hear it later this year."

Below, see a list of rock and metal bands touring in 2023. Sign up for Loudwire's newsletter and download Loudwire's app for more rock/metal news.

Corey Taylor, "CMFT Must Be Stopped" (2020)