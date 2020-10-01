This year may have disrupted plans for Slipknot, but that hasn't stopped frontman Corey Taylor one bit as he's nearing the release of his debut solo album, CMFT. He's already revealed quite a lot about the wide-ranging style of songs on the record and now he's even mentioned which song came to him in a dream, which he woke from and instantly recorded what he had heard in his slumber.

In a new interview with Metal Hammer, Taylor offered a track-by-track rundown of his 12-song album, guiding fans through which pieces of music he began working on as far back as his high school days, which songs are about relationships and more.

Regarding "Meine Lux," the fourth song on CMFT, the Slipknot and Stone Sour singer said, "I dreamt this song before I wrote it. True story. I woke up, grabbed a guitar, filmed myself playing the song and sent it to the guys."

For Taylor, a lot about CMFT has had a dream-like quality as he's been able to drop his guard and just enjoy the process of creating music with his friends. "This is probably the most alive album I've done in a long time," Taylor told Loudwire Nights radio host Toni Gonzalez over the summer. "It's probably the most fun I've had making an album since the first Slipknot album, to be honest."

While several of the songs on Taylor's solo album are fun-loving rock anthems, there's still a number of personal and political touches. The rousing "Culture Head" attacks the politics of both the far-right and far-left while "The Maria Fire" broaches a past relationship, countered by "Home," a song Taylor wrote for his wife Alicia, whom he married in October of last year.

"It’s a personal song about my previous relationship, really digging in and giving a very heartfelt vaya con dios [a Spanish farewell that translates as ‘Go with God’]," said Taylor of "The Maria Fire."

As for "Home," he was so determined to make this song complete that he learned a new instrument. "This the first song I wrote about Alicia. I wrote it on the guitar but it lacked that intimacy and personal feel. So I spent two and half years teaching myself how to play piano," he said.

CMFT drops on Oct. 2 and will be marked by a record release livestream show starring Taylor and his solo band performing inside the Forum in Los Angeles with no crowd. To get your copy of the album, head here.