Corey Taylor and Alicia Dove Share Photos From Wedding

Last week, we discovered that Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor had married the Cherry Bombs' Alicia Dove through some subtle social media posts. The newlyweds shared professional photos from their wedding last night on Instagram.

Their Instagram captions of the pictures confirm that the ceremony took place on Oct. 6. The union appeared to have taken place in the desert, and Taylor sported a maroon-colored suit. See the heartwarming photos below.

It's unclear exactly when the couple began dating, but they made their relationship public on their social media accounts in the spring of 2018. Taylor proposed to Dove around six months ago, and according to Dove, it was a rather casual, private moment in their kitchen after they had breakfast. "It was fucking perfect," she said in a tweet.

Slipknot are heading to South America in November to continue their Knotfest Roadshow, before trekking over to Europe and Japan next year. See the dates here, and grab your tickets now.

