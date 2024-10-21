Corey Taylor’s New Slipknot Mask Will Burn a Hole in Your Dark Black Soul

Corey Taylor's new Slipknot mask is stirring up some uneasy feelings due to one specific, and very cool looking, attribute that we've not seen before.

As many fans know, the arrival of new Slipknot masks is part of the fun of catching the band and Corey Taylor's latest adaptation to his throwback mask now has some glowing red eyes that quite honestly feel like they could burn a hole through your soul. The Slipknot frontman debuted the look onstage at Knotfest Brasil over the weekend.

Slipknot's 2024 Look

In honor of the band celebrating the 25th anniversary of their self-titled album debut, Slipknot returned to the stage earlier this year bringing back jumpsuits and masks in some cases closely resembling the look of their 1999 era.

Taylor, in particular, had showcased some of his dreadlocked look from that time period and while his new mask stays in that particular vein, the arrival of the glowing red eyes certainly stands out, especially when the group is performing with backlit lighting as seen in the fan shared videos and photos below.

A Closer Look

Corey Taylor's wife Alicia shared on social media an additional photo as well as some insight on how the Slipknot vocalist was able to bring such a look to the stage.

When one fan asked Alicia if Corey had created the "red eye" look through using "a pair of glasses with lights on it," she revealed, "Clear round plastic with red lights inside that are placed on the inside part of the eye opening of the mask - you’re close, think like flexible plastic glasses or almost like those suctions for a shower caddy."

So for those of you looking to update your Slipknot Halloween costume, you've got some insight now on how to get the Corey Taylor "red eyes" look.

Slipknot in 2024 (and 2025)

Slipknot are currently making their way through South America on tour. The current leg runs through Nov. 9. They'll finish out the year in Europe and the U.K. with December shows starting on Dec. 5 in Amsterdam.

Look for the touring to carry over into 2025. Knotfest Australia is scheduled over three dates in late February and early March, with several European festivals already on the books for June 2025.

Get ticketing info and see all the stops through Slipknot's website.