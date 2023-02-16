Corey Taylor Announces First 2023 U.S. Solo Tour Dates With Cherry Bombs

Corey Taylor is gradually working up to the eventual release of his second solo album and will get back on the road briefly in May on a quick run with support from the stunt/dance troupe Cherry Bombs, starring his wife Alicia Taylor.

On social media, Taylor announced the four-date jaunt an accompanied the news with the hashtag #CMF2, pointing at the anticipated followup to 2020's solo debut, CMFT. Earlier his year, he also shared 17 working titles of new songs, such as "All I Want Is Hate," "Starmate," "Breath of Fresh Smoke" and more.

With a festival appearance already booked at this year's Blue Ridge Rock Festival in early September, it appears the Slipknot frontman intends to place some special focus on his solo career in 2023.

Always one to balance multiple projects at once, Taylor is also positioned for another big year with Slipknot now that they've already released a brand new song "Bone Church." It's the band's first piece of new music to come after their latest record, last year's The End, So Far and it's also their first release of any kind now that they are no longer under contract with Roadrunner Records. There's a wealth of 'Knot tour dates on the books, too.

Taylor's run with Cherry Bombs will span four shows from May 2 through May 2, with two gigs booked in Pennsylvania, one in Illinois and the last in Wisconsin.

See all of the tour dates directly below and look for tickets to go on sale on Feb. 17 at 10AM local time.

Corey Taylor 2023 U.S. Solo Tour Dates

May 02 - Reading, Penn. @ The Theatre at Santander Arena

May 03 - Johnstown, Penn. @ 1st Summit Arena

May 05 - Moline, Ill. @ The Rust Belt

May 07 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Epic Center

