California-based hardcore punk band Scowl have removed themselves from yet another festival lineup due to the even being sponsored by the U.S. Army.

Reason Behind Welcome to Rockville Cancelled Performance

Scowl posted on social media Tuesday that they will no longer play Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida this year due to the festival's sponsorship choices.

The U.S. Army is one of 13 "partners" listed on the Welcome to Rockville website. The festival is set for May 9-13 with headliners Foo Fighters, Motley Crue, Limp Bizkit and Slipknot.

Scowl were initially scheduled to play the fest on Saturday, May 12. The band was still listed on the Welcome to Rockville website as of this afternoon.

Several Bands Pulled Out of SXSW Last Month

This is the second time in as many months that Scowl have chosen not to perform at a festival connected with the U.S. Army. In March, the group stepped away from a showcase at South by Southwest in Austin due to the event's sponsors.

Additionally, a post on social media cited the involvement of RTX, Collins Aerospace and BAE Systems as reasons for not performing at SXSW due to their "direct ties to the manufacturing and supplying weapons used against Palestinians."

READ MORE: 20 Rock + Metal Songs With Social Messages

Scowl still played their "unofficial showcase" for fans in Austin.

The hardcore band was one of several acts to drop off the SXSW schedule. Newsweek reported nearly 80 musicians and panelists removed themselves from the event due to the attached sponsors.

A message sent out by SXSW via social media defended the U.S. Army's inclusion due to its "commitment to bring forward ideas that shape our world."

The exodus of scheduled SXSW participants over the U.S. Army sponsorship also drew the ire of Texas Governor Greg Abbott who responded to the story tweeting "Bye. Don't come back."

This will mark the 13th year for Welcome to Rockville in Florida. Last year, nearly 170,000 people were estimated to have attended the fest at Daytona International Speedway.

2024 Rock + Metal Tour Guide Start saving your money now! Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff