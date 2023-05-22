Tool singer Maynard James Keenan appeared to challenge Florida's new "anti-drag" bills when he performed in drag, donning prosthetic breasts and exaggerated lipstick for Tool's Welcome to Rockville set on Sunday (May 21) in Daytona Beach, Florida, as Consequence reported.

Earlier this month, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed bills that prohibit gender-affirming care for minors, restrict drag shows, limit discussion of personal pronouns in schools and force people to use certain bathrooms, the Associated Press reported. Similar proposed bills have been working their way through other GOP-led state legislatures.

See photos of Tool's performance below.

Onstage with Tool, Keenan frequently wears costumes that alter his appearance, as Billboard noted. But his look on Sunday seemed to specifically challenge Florida's laws.

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Plays in Drag in Florida

Drag Show Bans in the U.S.

In February, Tennessee became the first U.S. state to enact such a law. Senate Bill 3, also called the Tennessee drag ban, sharply restricts public "adult cabaret performance" in the state.

"My band would not be allowed to perform," Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider told Yahoo! about his group's classic made-up look. "We would fall under that heading, the new rule, if they pass these rules — men wearing lipstick, nail polish and makeup."

Snider illustrated, "I was heterosexual, and I still had a lot of issues with a lot of people because I wore the things I wore in the '70s and even into the '80s. So I've been on the receiving end."

More Tool Florida Photos

Tool 2023 Tour Dates

May 25 – Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple

Sept. 22 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life

Oct. 6 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock

Oct. 8 – Indio, Calif. @ Power Trip